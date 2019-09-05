'Frustrated' Wellington City Council CEO Kevin Lavery to walk away from top job

Said to be frustrated with Wellington's lack of progress, chief executive Kevin Lavery dropped a bombshell on Thursday by not seeking re-appointment.

The timing of his announcement - just over a month out from the local body elections - is considered pointed by observers.

Lavery, who has been in the top job for six years, informed Wellington City councillors on Thursday morning.

SUPPLIED Wellington City Council chief executive Kevin Lavery has resigned.

It comes on the back of several other Executive Leadership Team having resigned recently, including director of human resources Nicola Brown, head of communications Denise McKay and director of strategy and governance Kane Patena.

READ MORE:

* Fewer tenders more 'partnerships' mooted by Wellington City Council CEO

* Mayor Justin Lester runs against his ex-campaign volunteer Conor Hill and former puppet theatre operator Norman Hausbert

* City council boss slams Wellington councillor for publicly criticising staff

* Wellington City Council boss: 'the paper trail is the contract'

Signs of Lavery's resignation have been building for months, and increased significantly after his chief of staff, Kaine Thompson, quit.

Informed sources point to a very strained relationship between Lavery and Wellington mayor Justin Lester and some elected councillors as a major factor for the decision.

They also pointed to the timing before an election, saying Lavery opted to not take the expected soft exit after the election.

The chief executive is believed to be highly frustrated with the pace of progress on several city projects, including Let's Get Wellington Moving.

Lavery's position is currently being advertised and the new council and mayor would have had the opportunity, after the October 12 local body elections, to select a new CEO if Lavery had re-applied.

When Lavery took office in 2013, the council distilled its priorities around several key areas - international air connections, creating a tech precinct, building conference and concert facilities, a Miramar framework, creating better land transport options, an "open for business" mentality at council, and continuing to support initiatives that would maintain and enhance the city's liveability.

Lavery proved willing to take controversial stands, urging caution among councillors on the move to rebuild the Town Hall when the bill was $45m, confessing to mistakes with cost estimates by WCC staff, and signalling tough decisions ahead in his pre-election report.

It is understood Lavery spoke to others of his frustrations with the lack of progress in the past triennium on those original eight objectives and especially around the eventual outcome of Let's Get Wellington Moving.

Wellington City Council has advertised the position of Chief Executive and that will close tomorrow (Friday 6 September).

JUSTINE HALL Wellington City Council executive leadership team at the beginning of the year: chief financial officer Andy Matthews, strategy and governance director Kane Patena, human resources director Nicola Brown, chief executive Kevin Lavery, chief operating officer Barbara McKerrow and chief city planner David Chick.

On Thursday morning, Lavery would not be drawn on reasons for his decision, saying it was a personal matter.

"I have very much enjoyed my time leading one of the world's best local authorities in one of the world's greatest cities. I have made this decision after careful thought and will not be making further statements about my reasons for not applying as this is a personal matter.

"I would like to thank the Mayors and Councillors I have served for the confidence they have shown in me and for their trust in my leadership of the organisation. I would also like to acknowledge the many Wellingtonians with whom I have come in to contact over my time as Chief Executive.

"I acknowledge the outstanding staff of the Council, they are truly world class. I have been supported by the most remarkable organisation of leaders, thinkers, doers, experts and compassionate Wellingtonians," he said.

"I am also proud of the work we have done to secure funding for the Let's Get Wellington Moving Package and the significant programme of investment and delivery we kick-started back in 2015 with the Long-term Plan. It's great to see the construction work under way for the Town Hall and the new convention centre.

"I am also proud of the way the organisation has handled challenging issues such as the Kaikoura earthquakes and the sudden closure of the Central Library. Organisations that are at the top of their game handle difficult challenges well and Wellington City Council certainly stood up when it needed to.

"There is more to do and I am confident the Council next elected to lead our city is in no doubt of the challenges and opportunities ahead," he said.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Lavery was willing to take controversial stands on some issues.

FROM CORNWALL TO WELLINGTON

Lavery took over the job in 2013 from WCC's long-serving CEO Gary Poole who would go on to have a troubled time at Tauranga City Council.

Stuff reported at the time that Lavery had got the job over Poole by a 9-6 vote.

Lavery was chief executive of Cornwall Council in southwest England at the time.

In that role, which he held for four years, Lavery drove a controversial proposal to outsource shared council services, including information technology, call centres and procurement in an effort to cut costs.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF The relationship between Kevin Lavery and Justin Lester was reportedly strained.

CONTENDERS FOR CEO

It is understood there are two current WCC employees who have expressed interest in Lavery's role, at least one of whom is an ELT manager.

JacksonStone Partners are managing the recruitment process and are believed to have limited the job search to New Zealand candidates only.

Applications for the position close on Friday.