Wellington City Council CEO Kevin Lavery calls it quits after six years on the job

Wellington City Council's CEO Kevin Lavery is going out with "frustrations" but a track record he is proud of and a city he believes is in a better position than when he started.

He sprung the shock announcement on councillors and the Mayor between a mayoral debate and a City Strategy committee meeting on Thursday morning.

Lavery could have announced the news after the election but wanted to be "upfront" about it with the public.

"It's my decision."

"It's my job to communicate, it's not someone elses. I wanted to be in control of my own destiny, to be honest."

Informed sources point to a strained relationship between Lavery and Wellington mayor Justin Lester over the slow pace on some projects and political issues.

Lavery's position is currently being advertised and the new council would have had the opportunity, after the October 12 local body elections, to re-select him as CEO if Lavery had re-applied.

Lester's office released a statement thanking Lavery for his service to the city and wishing him well for the future.

Lavery said he didn't feel there was any real tension between himself and the Mayor but noted "we don't agree on everything".

"Yeah, it was a bit of a transition adjusting from Celia Wade-Brown to Justin Lester. And I'm the chief executive. I'm the paid official. It's my job to adjust to them not the other way around."

"I've done that and I think I've done that well. I've got a good working relationship with Justin and we've handled some difficult stuff together well.

"I'd happily work together with him again."

"RIGHT MAN AT THE RIGHT TIME"

﻿Lavery acknowledges most in the public probably associate him with bad news.

When the Town Hall blew out in cost, he announced it, and when the central library closed, he was the one who fronted up.

"I tend to be more visible when things go wrong. I'm not cutting ribbons on facilities."

Councillor Nicola Young said Lavery had been CEO during a "hellishly challenging" time that had included two earthquakes but he had weathered it admirably and managed to drive through projects like the Convention Centre and the Town Hall strengthening.

​Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive John Milford said Lavery had been a "tireless advocate" for Wellington.

"Kevin has been a crucial part of turning Wellington into one of the best little capitals in the world."

Rongotai MP Paul Eagle said Lavery was an "unusual" council CEO but had proved to be the "right man at the right time".

Lavery "took no prisoners" and had always pushed councillors to be bolder and do more, Eagle said.

"I would hope that Kevin is retained within Wellington because we need him."

FROM CORNWALL TO WELLINGTON, AND STAYING

Lavery has been a CEO since he was 36-years-old and was head-hunted for the move to Wellington from the recently-amalgamated Cornwall council in the UK, which had 123 councillors for its population of 600,000 people.

He was picked for the Wellington Council role when its challenges were very different: low morale within the organisation and a flat-lining city economy. The challenges now were growth challenges, he said.

Lavery will stay in his role until March next year to assist with any transition and plans to stay in Wellington after he leaves. He has no job lined up.

He said he felt like he had "unfinished work" in the job and regretted he wouldn't be there to deliver key projects like Let's Get Wellington Moving.

The most frustrating thing about leading WCC had been the consenting processes, which had sucked up time and energy on many projects, he said.

Mass transit, for example, would likely take two years to get consent, he said.

"There are frustrations. The consenting processes are really challenging, it is very difficult to get things through the system."​

But Lavery had advice for Wellingtonians who felt short-changed by LGWM: Deliver the project and go back for more money later.

"Don't do what Wellington has done in the past - talk about it and then the offer gets withdrawn and nothing happens."

"Because that's where Wellington's come from and that's what happened when I arrived."