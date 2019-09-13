Mayoral candidate Andy Foster's puts up plan for housing in 'horrendous' Happy Valley

Cam Mitchell of Cricket Wellington says he is extremely supportive of the proposal to develop Happy Valley.

With candidates suggesting golf courses and spots opposite dying malls to alleviate Wellington's housing crisis, a sub-par sports ground is next on the list.

Economist Kirdan Lees of Sense Partners says the flurry of "one-off" promises to free up land parcels for housing shows how bad the crisis has become.

"[It's] great that politicians have the ambition to want to do more but what is needed is a deeper focus on relaxing the land-use regulations that govern what can be built where."

RNZ The government wants to direct city councils to loosen up planning rules and scrap unnecessary restrictions for developing higher-density housing.

Happy Valley Park has been labelled "not fit for purpose" and "horrendous" by supporters of Andy Foster's proposal to use a cricket and football ground - on a listed former landfill that is reserve land - for housing.

Unlike rival Conor Hill's bid to create medium-density housing on part of Berhampore golf course, Foster won't insist higher-density housing goes on Happy Valley Park.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Andy Foster says he'll listen to the community about how dense a development it wants in the area.

"We need to make sure that as we develop we make the city better, not worse, we don't want to ruin the things we value about the city whether that's Happy Valley Park or Owhiro Bay or any other part of the city."

At 300 sqm per house Foster's plan would add 96 houses to the city's housing stock, versus Hill's proposal to create hundreds of medium-density dwellings and social housing at Berhampore.

Lees said constraining greenfield development and intensification "only serves to limit what is possible" in terms of housing.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Capital Football CE Richard Reid classes the park as "horrendous".

Paul Andrews, chief operating officer of parks, sport and recreation at Wellington City Council, said Foster's proposal would also require extensive public consultation and approval from both councillors and the Minister of Conservation.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub told a renters' forum last week that Wellington was short thousands of houses and Homes.co.nz data shows median rents in the capital have surpassed Auckland's.

Speaking to Stuff on Foster's plan, Eaqub said for developments using council land he preferred they be close to good transport links and use density well.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Conor Hill questions why there needs to be more land purchased for the outer town belt.

Foster said the main focus of the plan wasn't to build more houses but fund the city's acquisition of its outer town belt land and inner city parks.

Part of the funds from the land's development could also be used to build two new artificial turfs and bring down sportsfield charges by up to 40 per cent for Cricket Wellington and Capital Football.

"If it were just housing and no reserve benefit I wouldn't be proposing it."

But Hill questioned what the city would get out of Foster's proposal. "What is the need to grow the outer town belt? What is the thing that delivers that Wellington currently doesn't have?"

"There are issues in Wellington but I don't think the fact that we don't have more gorse in the outer town belt is one of the big ones."

Cam Mitchell of Cricket Wellington said he was "extremely supportive" of the proposal and that Happy Valley was "not fit for purpose" while Capital Football CE Richard Reid said Foster's plan would "greatly enhances [some sports] facilities at the expense of some truly horrendous ones".

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Justin Lester says he will keep an open mind on Foster's idea but he has other priorities for development.

Mayor Justin Lester said Happy Valley Park was "entirely inappropriate" for housing and Foster's proposal would attract a lot of local opposition.

"There are better options in the city where we don't lose a community sports field."