Gift of 'Paekākā' to Wellington Botanic Garden triggers councillor stoush over 'unreasonable' te reo use

Wellington Botanic Garden users give their thoughts on a Māori name addition to the gardens.

The reaction of a city councillor to the gift of the name Paekākā for Wellington's Botanic Garden is a "slap in the face" to Māori, an iwi leader says.

An invitation to attend a ceremony on Friday for the "naming of the Botanic Garden precinct" was criticised by some Wellington city councillors for coming "out of the blue".

In one email Councillor Simon Woolf wrote: "There is a large segment of our community who for one reason or another (and believe it or not, most isn't race related) do not wish to see an unreasonable use of Te Reo seen in places where there may not be significance.

JOHN NICHOLSON/STUFF PNBST trustee Kara Puketapu-Dentice says Woolf's comments are "a slap in the face" to Māori.

"This is equally important to some of our community, where the history of a place or area maybe altered by creating or, even adding a te reo name."

READ MORE:

* Councillor says some te reo street names 'mean absolutely nothing' to Wellington

* 'Religious' references to Māori sea god in Wellington's climate change plan irks councillors

* Editorial: Wellington needs to do more for the Māori language

* Te Tauihu policy first step towards Wellington becoming te reo Māori capital

Port Nicholson Block trustee Kara Puketapu-Dentice said Woolf's comments were "a slap in the face to all Māori here in Wellington".

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Simon Woolf says he is on-board with the plans now.

In her reply to Woolf, Deputy Mayor Jill Day said his comments "cannot be interpreted in any way other than [as] racist".

"The last time I checked, there were many names across Aotearoa which were actively removed through the process of colonisation, no consultation, just removed."

She told Stuff Woolf's email had offended her because it implied the Māori language took second-place in New Zealand and should only be used when it suited non-Māori.

SUPPLIED Deputy Mayor Jill Day sent an email to Woolf saying his comments could be interpreted as being anything other than racist.

Racist tag unfair, Woolf says

Woolf told Stuff he had been unfairly painted as a racist in the emails and had only raised concerns about consultation and transparency.

Day didn't tell councillors what the name would be or its significance, Woolf said.

From his own research he had discovered the importance of the area for Māori and was now on-board with the change.

"We're not saying it shouldn't be done we're just asking why."

Puketapu-Dentice said he believed there was "no such thing as unreasonable use of our official language".

"There are a whole number of names within Wellington that are all English names, so what is 'unreasonable use' of the country's first language and the official language of Aotearoa?"

Nicola Young said the Botanic Garden had a 150-year history and shouldn't be renamed at the "whim" of council with other more pressing priorities facing it.

"Any 'woke' plan to rename the Botanic Gardens should be subject to rigorous public consultation once the new council has been elected."

The gifting ceremony will take place at the Discovery Garden at 1pm on Friday.

ROBERT KITCHEN/STUFF Wellington Botanic Garden has been gifted a Māori name, Paekākā.

Paekākā gift months in the making

Paekākā means "bird perch" and Taranaki Whānui went through an intensive process choosing the name after being approached by council for it eight or nine months ago, Kara Puketapu-Dentice said.

"It's about bringing the history of the area to the forefront."

Iwi member Honiana Love said the name reflected the pre-colonial history of Māori who lived in the area from the 1820s.

A spot down by what is now New World Thorndon bore the original name Paekākā and was used for bird-snaring.

One of the methods that could have been used was a waka with honey inside to attract large birds like kākā which would have been eaten as a delicacy, Love said.

"In Tikanga Māori putting names on places is a very important way of enhancing your association with a place and ensuring that the importance of that place to you is understood."

Today the kākā were being drawn to the area by the vegetation around the Botanical Garden and its surrounding area.

"It seems to me to take that name and associate that with the Botanical Garden was an appropriate use."