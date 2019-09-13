Why New Zealand's first wet house never got built in Wellington

Justin Lester piles on the promises at the launch of his 2019 mayoral election campaign.

Three years ago Wellington's Mayor Justin Lester came to office on the back of popular support for his signature policy, New Zealand's first wet house - it never happened.

He and fellow Labour Party councillor Brian Dawson said a mixture of more knowledge about the homelessness problem in Wellington and a breakdown in negotiations with the previous government were to blame.

Both cited a halving of rough sleepers between February and June as evidence the council was making progress on the issue.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF

Lester has already pledged to end homelessness in Wellington within three years if he is re-elected.

On the demise of the wet house idea Lester said: "It's evolved, the idea and the best delivery."

SUPPLIED

The new "evolved" idea of "supported living" units would target a different aspect of the homelessness problem.

A wet house is a communal facility where people are allowed to drink while getting treatment.

Supported living units are not communal, they are individual units with 24-hour seven-days-a-week wrap-around support services on-site like that proposed for the new Greys Ave social housing development in Auckland.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF

Dawson said the latter fitted in better with the government's Housing First strategy - which aims to get rough sleepers into their own home or unit - which would give the scheme access to government funding.

"They're two different things [wet house and supported living units], for those who are really chronically addicted then a therapeutic communal facility is going to be helpful but that's not actually the majority of people we're talking about in Wellington.

"The majority of people we're talking about in Wellington have got chronic issues that can be supported with 24/7 care."

Lester said they tried to get a communal wet house off the ground in the early days of his term but were scuppered by a move by the previous National-led government which refused to fund the wet house unless it was delivered on a bigger scale and in a new Housing New Zealand-owned facility.

Dawson said 15 units at a central city building were picked out for a wet house but the previous government wanted a 150-unit facility.

That number was well beyond best practice for a wet house, Dawson said. "It's not just about cramming people into a building."

KEVIN STENT/STUFF

Three of Lester's rivals for the job Diane Calvert, Jenny Condie and Andy Foster said they supported existing funding set aside to tackle homelessness and Foster singled out Dawson for his efforts in the area.

All pledged to maintain current levels of spending and commitment on the issue.

Foster said the council could never have delivered a wet house on its own and was always reliant on government jumping on board.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF

Conor Hill said wet houses and supported living units were different concepts and both were needed in Wellington.

"The wet house model has been proven to work in other parts of the world, in Canada in particular," Hill said. "It shouldn't just be abandoned."

Supported living units under construction and money pledged to tackle homelessness