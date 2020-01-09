Jump in talks to launch e-bikes in Wellington

Electric scooter company Jump has approached the Wellington City Council about bringing dockless electric bikes to the city.

The Uber-owned company has been operating scooters in Wellington since June 2019 and recently announced that they would expand into Auckland, bringing both e-scooters and e-bikes.

Wellington City Council Transport Project Engineer Hugh Wilson confirmed that Jump and the council had engaged in "very initial, high level discussions" about e-bikes landing on Wellington's streets.

Wilson said the council was "supportive of public bike share systems" provided they were cost-neutral for ratepayers.

Before being able to launch e-bikes in Wellington, Jump would need to issued a license to trade in public places, though the exact conditions they would have to meet haven't been set.

Onzo has been operating dockless bike sharing in Wellington since 2018, though their bikes are fully pedal-powered. Onzo has a license to continue operating through 2020.

Jump and Flamingo scooters were subject to a six month trial after launching and the council is currently seeking public submissions on whether to grant a full license.