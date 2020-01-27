Amid soaring house prices and rents, plans for a new Wellington suburb take shape

With spiralling rents and house prices, Wellingtonians need new places to live more than ever. Mandy Te reports on the next Wellington suburb.

Nestled in the hills of North Wellington is a new community waiting to happen. It's been waiting a while.

Upper Stebbings Valley and Glenside West is 260 hectares of rural land between Wellington's Churton Park and Tawa. The land has been earmarked as a site for a new suburb since at least 2002, when council reckoned it could accommodate 800 houses.

Attempts were made again in 2009 and 2014 and now, again, in 2020.

Some housing has been built further down the valley, and some is still being built now, but demand in Wellington has long since outstripped supply.

In the years it was first mooted as a suburb, the median house price in Wellington has risen from $190,000 to $685,000. The median rent has more than doubled, with Wellington now the most expensive place to rent in the country.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Between Wellington's Churton Park and Tawa, is 260 hectares of land which has been identified as one of the last areas for new housing.

As land supply shrinks in Wellington and the population continues to grow, the housing market is reaching boiling point with people looking to move from the city to Tawa, Grenada and Newlands, as well as the Hutt Valley, Porirua and Kāpiti Coast.

And those 260 hectares, owned by developers Guy and Rodney Callender, are one of the few large chunks of new land that council has identified for housing.

Wellington mayor Andy Foster said developing this area to provide more homes and infrastructure planning was crucial, especially as northern suburbs continued to grow.

There hadn't been any hold-up in building as the developers had been focused on new houses further down valley.

"It was always the plan that we waited."

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Neighbouring suburb Churton Park is full of large homes and cul de sacs.

But Foster said the new suburb need to be different from its neighbour Churton Park, where large sections and homes dominated, and more environmentally sensitive.

"The development needs to work with the land, but it needs to be higher density. If you can get twice as many houses in, why wouldn't you do that?"

Depending on density, the council says the land can accommodate between 325 and 2500 homes. Foster said it would likely be somewhere in between.

Wellington City Council senior spatial advisor David Mitchell said steps towards development were slowly taking place but there was still a lot of planning needed to sort transport, earthworks, the types of homes and green spaces.

There was a strong desire from locals to maintain aspects of the area's natural environments.

Any development would have its own identity rather than follow in the footsteps of neighbours, Churton Park and Tawa, he said.

Council still needed to develop a "master plan" for the new suburb and to change the zoning, which could take till 2022. And then it would be up the private developers to act.

Foster said the first house could be available with six years. Council has predicted it could take 15 years to fully develop the site.

SUPPLIED Senior lecturer from the University of Auckland's department of architecture and planning Bill McKay says creating new communities is a long process of growth.

Precise science and a bit of art

University of Auckland senior lecturer Bill McKay said creating new communities was a long-term process and amenities such as cafes could not really get going until a population was in the area.

"It's not like you can just build it and it will all happen and everyone will turn up and be one - it is a long process of growth.

"It's very tricky - it's like baking, it's a very precise science but then there's a bit of an art to it as well."

These days, the three-bedroom house on a section was not the answer for everyone and McKay said people no longer thought in terms of suburbs.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Wellington mayor Andy Foster says the northern suburbs are growing fast and developing this area will provide more houses.

At its peak during the 1970s, suburbs encouraged cars and the idea of separating schools, housing and workplaces.

But people's lifestyles were changing as New Zealand became more diverse culturally as well as the move away from nuclear families.

And that was influencing where they lived and what they needed to live, he said.

"Now when we plan communities, we're thinking about how we don't want people having big [carbon] footprints driving here and there so we're keen on public transport but we're also keen to build communities with much more in the way of facilities like a little library or a community centre.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Wellington mayor Andy Foster says in the early 2000s, Lincolnshire Farm and the Stebbings area were pre-signalled as greenfield land.

"[Facilities] more than a dairy and more than a four square shop ... somewhere where it's a bit more of a small town where you might people having offices there and a co-working place because it's not always just one person working in a family anymore."

McKay believed more medium-density housing in the city was needed so empty nesters could ideally downsize and growing families could move into the homes they have left.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF The housing market is reaching boiling point with people looking to move from the city to Tawa, Grenada, Newlands, as well as the Hutt Valley, Porirua and Kāpiti Coast.

But also, what younger generations needed in communities would be different - many of them were ditching cars and turning to online shopping which McKay considered could replace the old-age activity of trolley pushing down supermarket aisles.

But while all those things indicated a change in how we may live, there would still be people wanting that suburban lifestyle - "but my view is, we've still got plenty of suburbs [for that]".

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Talk Wellington convenor Isabella Cawthorn says suburbs are a hollow promise.

Talk Wellington convenor Isabella Cawthorn said the promise of suburbs was often hollow.

Commutes meant people spent less time together and those on lower incomes would end up spending more on transport.

Suburban developments seemed to run against things that were being advocated for in the city such as lower carbon emissions, healthier communities and stimulating businesses.

"It's cool if it serves the needs of the current population but in many respects, it doesn't."