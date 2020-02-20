Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' jet spotted in Wellington. Is the billionaire in town?

Wellingtonians might be rubbing shoulders with the richest man in the world.

Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos is rumoured to be in New Zealand after his private plane was spotted at Wellington Airport on Thursday.

His Gulfstream G650ER jet, which seats eight and cost an estimated US$65 million (NZ$102m), touched down in the windy city, but it's not yet been confirmed if the 56-year-old businessman was on board.

Bezos, who founded Amazon 25 years ago, has a stake in the company that is worth more than US$100 billion. His total net worth is an estimated US$130 billion.

An image of his plane was shared on Twitter on Thursday evening.

A Wellington Airport spokeswoman said she was unable to either confirm or deny whether Bezos had landed in the city.

Information of that nature would not normally be provided to media, as it was confidential, she said.

The Wellington Airport spokeswoman was not immediately aware of a plane matching Bezos' description landing on the tarmac, but would check with operational staff.

The jet was managed by ExecuJet, the Wellington Airport spokeswoman said.

When contacted, an ExecuJet spokesman said he had "no idea" about Bezos possibly being in the capital, and had no other comment to make on the matter.

"I don't comment to the media about my business," he said.

​ExecuJet's website says it offers a "worldwide aviation service specialising in first class travel", including private charter flights to and from Wellington.

An Airways spokeswoman was not able to confirm any detail whatsoever about the plane, its landing at Wellington Airport, or its occupants.

She said that with any private flight, Airways would have to ask the flight operator before it gave out information like what time a flight landed, or its path.

In September 2019, Amazon Studios announced it would be filming a series based off J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy novels The Lord of the Rings, in New Zealand.

Production was expected to begin on the series in Auckland "in the coming months", the company said in a statement in September.