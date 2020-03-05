Person seriously injured after crash in Newtown, Wellington

The Serious Crash Unit has been sent to the intersection of Adelaide Rd and King St on Thursday (file photo).

A person has been seriously injured after a crash involving a van and a motorcycle.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Adelaide Rd and King St in the Wellington suburb of Newtown on Thursday at 12.53pm.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said a patient was taken to Wellington Hospital's Emergency Department in a serious condition.

A police spokeswoman said the Serious Crash Unit was at the scene and motorists could expect delays in the area.