Coronavirus: Intensive care nurse reunited with e-bike stolen from Wellington Hospital

Six patients with coronavirus are in three hospitals around the country. Kath Cook is the Chief Executive of Mid Central Health and the Chair of the DHB Chief Executives group.

An intensive care nurse contributing to the capital's pandemic response has found her stolen e-bike.

Exhausted, nurse "Kathy Miranda" locked her bike by the Wellington Regional Hospital's fracture clinic instead of inside the bike cage as she normally uses.

But when she went to fetch her bike after her shift on Wednesday, the bike lock had been cut and her bike had disappeared.

A copy of the tweet a Wellington Hospital intensive care nurse posted after her e-bike was stolen.

In a post on Twitter, Kathy said she felt "empty" after discovering her satin black Fuji Conductor 2.1+ Electric Bike was gone.

A medical professional outside the emergency department at Wellington Hospital, near where an intensive care nurse's e-bike was stolen.

"The last thing I needed was for someone to steal my ebike from the hospital. I don't know what to say except for f*** this very much."

However, on Thursday, Kathy wrote on Facebook that a sharp-eyed Wellingtonian saw her bike left outside a New World supermarket.

Store Bike Barn had set up to gift her a bike, which would now be raffled to Lifeflight, she wrote.

Since her original tweet, a crowdfunding page was set up to help buy Kathy a new bike. By about 7pm Thursday, it had already raised more than $2400.

"I don't need this - what do you folk want me to do? I recognise this is a hard time for everyone - do people want refunds? Or shall I donate to Lifeflight? Appreciate your thoughts!

"Mostly I am just so, so grateful for you all restoring my faith in humanity. That sounds cheesy but there's no other way to describe it. You've filled my wee heart back up and I am so grateful for all the beautiful messages. You're nailing the 'be kind' brief. Keep it up. Together, we got this," she wrote.

Coronavirus testing is being carried outside Wellington Hospital.

MP Nicola Willis was among those who condemned the theft online.

"This makes me so cross. Please know the rest of us are so grateful to you for the work you are doing and will do for us during the crisis.

"You deserve much better than this," the National MP tweeted.

Kathy's friend Lara Conyers posted that she was "disgusted" by the theft on social media.

"She has been working 12 to 15-hour days in preparation for this pandemic, serving our community and keeping us safe.

"Today, a member of that same community stole from her, and robbed her of her means [of commuting] to work," Conyers wrote.

She made a direct appeal to those involved.

"If you are the person that stole this bike, do the right thing. Return the bike to the same place you stole it from. One day soon, you or a family member may well rely on this angel," Conyers said.

Police received a complaint about a bike being taken between Monday and Tuesday, with a spokeswoman confirming they are "making inquiries".