Wellington's Willis St reopens during lockdown, months after pipe burst

One of Wellington's main streets has fully reopened after a pipe burst last year, causing Olympic-sized pools of sewage to flow into the harbour.

Since December, Wellington Water Limited staff have been working to replace a major pipe on Willis St.

On Monday, Willis St fully reopened after staff connected the new underground wastewater pipe and replaced the overland pipe which had been temporarily installed.

Work on the underground pipe was considered a critical project which meant construction could continue during the lockdown as coronavirus cases in New Zealand increase.

Wellington Water group manager Tonia Haskell said last Wednesday, crews connected the pipe to the network main and the next few days were spent removing the pipe above ground.

"The road has now just been resealed and line markings restored, and Willis Street is now open and fully operational.

"We want to extend a big thank you and commendation to the contractors and the team involved who have completed work that would normally take at least 12 months of planning in three months."

SUPPLIED Wellington's Willis St is fully reopened after months of closure caused by a burst pipe.

Haskell said while work on the pipe was essential, Wellington Water recognised it had been difficult for residents and businesses on Willis St.

The next stage of work for Wellington Water would be on the old State Highway 1 slipway and to replace the rest of the pipe above ground from Willis St to the interceptor.

"This has been put on hold due to the national lockdown and we will be letting the community know when this work is scheduled to recommence, though it will not be disruptive to businesses or residents."

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF The Dixon-Willis St tunnel collapse in December happened at a critical juncture.

Work on stormwater and wastewater lines on Dixon St from Willis St to MacDonald Cres had been put on hold due to the lockdown.

Design work for the tunnel on Dixon St would continue remotely and would be finished after Easter.

Willis St water woes

The Dixon-Willis St tunnel collapse in December happened at a critical juncture where multiple pipes connected with one central conduit that took wastewater from Ngāūranga to the Moa Point treatment plant near Wellington Airport.

The leak, which previously spilled 100 litres of wastewater per second into the harbour, was reduced to 10 litres per second in December by diverting wastewater through a disused 1890 pipe beneath Willis St.

An overground pipe was installed to take the strain off the old pipe.

The section of Willis St between Dixon and Ghuznee streets had been closed since Monday.