Wellington City Council reveals proposed coronavirus economic recovery plan

Struggling Wellington businesses and homeowners are set for a rates reprieve that could cost tens of millions of dollars.

A Wellington City Council workshop has revealed a wide-ranging pandemic response plan that includes six-month rates freezes for many commercial and residential properties, dropping parking fees and fines until the end of June, and refunding consent fees on halted projects.

Mayor Andy Foster on Thursday said the plan could create a $70 million financial hole for the city, much of which would be covered by borrowing.

He said the council was proposing to defer fourth-quarter rates bills, currently due in June, for six months for commercial ratepayers, as well as residential ratepayers affected by the outbreak.

Criteria for the deferment had yet to be determined, but benefits to commercial ratepayers would need to be passed on to tenants, Foster said.

The council also announced a range of other measures to help the city bounce back from the impacts of the pandemic, despite forecasting a shortfall of between $60m and $70m for the 2020-21 financial year because of lost revenue.

Among the other initiatives proposed were freezing city council swimming pool and gym fees, and refunding a portion of fees charged to food and liquor outlets.

The council had also suspended destination marketing in favour of promoting local businesses, while WellingtonNZ has developed online workshops to help businesses navigate their way through the pandemic.

It is also working on a city recovery plan and an infrastructure investment programme as an economic stimulus package for the region.

Projects that could be brought forward include the redevelopment of Frank Kitts Park, the planned Omaroro and Bell Rd reservoirs, the development of Civic Square, and Let's Get Wellington Moving projects.

The council would need to borrow significantly to make up the shortfall, Foster said.

"This is about how we do our bit to try to soften the impacts on our business and residential community now, and how we support economic, social, and cultural recovery post-lockdown.

"We're also looking at the impact of the pandemic on the council itself.

"I won't beat about the bush - the numbers are, to put it mildly, very challenging, and they will force us into some tough decision-making."

The council's projected shortfall was the result in lost revenue from user charges from things like parking, swimming pools, and venues, as well as income from rental leases and dividends from Wellington Airport.

"We were already looking to find $12m in savings to keep rates at a reasonable level, even before Covid-19 appeared on the horizon," Foster said.

"The council has to keep spending to keep the city running, but our non-rates revenue streams have instantly dried up - as they have for so many businesses around the city, region, and nationwide.

"As of a week or so ago, we have no income coming in from our swimming pools, from parking meters and parking enforcement, and other revenue streams we use to keep rates down.

"If we are to avoid a significant rates increase next year, then we will have to borrow significantly and possibly have to look at service cuts, and we know that such cuts don't go down well with the community."

The proposals will be tabled at a council meeting next week.

COUNCILLORS PETITION FOR RATES FREEZE

A possible rates postponement for 2020-21 was also being discussed.

Originally, it appeared a rates freeze was off the table. However following the workshop,12 of 15 councillors signed a letter to council chief executive Barbara McKerrow, requesting a zero rates and user charge proposal be put forward.

"We are listening to Wellingtonians and want to address their immediate needs in this time of crisis," the councillors said.



"We know that in the future, we will need to work with Wellingtonians on future revenue-generating, including rate rises."

Foster, Deputy Mayor Sarah Free and councillor Malcolm Sparrow did not sign the letter.

The council then appeared to have a change in tune, with a representative emailing back to all councillors stating: "We have received your request for a 0% rates increase option and this will be included in the council papers."

COUNCILLOR VIEWS

We asked Wellington City Councillors to respond to the following questions:

1. Do you agree with the pandemic response plan?

2. Are you comfortable with borrowing to make up the council's projected $70m shortfall?

Fleur Fitzsimons

1. I don't think it goes far enough. We need dedicated extra resources for community and arts organisations to ensure they can keep operating.

2. Yes.

Malcolm Sparrow

1. No comment, because I haven't had enough time to review it.

2. No comment.



Sean Rush

1. Yes, it is exactly what I'm looking for. We just need to get through to June to know how bad this is going to be. It's bare bones at the moment, we just need to put some flesh on it.



2. I am. We've had a strong balance sheet for a while ... you have that for a rainy day and, well, it's raining hard.

Nicola Young

1. It's still all a little vague, but absolutely, I support doing all we can to help the city.



2. I'm comfortable borrowing if it's for the right reasons, but we have to get rid of the fluff and nice-to-have projects.

Rebecca Matthews

1. I think we can probably do a lot more to support people, especially those in need such as low-income workers and rough sleepers.

2. I'm definitely in support of borrowing as much as we can. I'm not in favour of cutting services.

Diane Calvert

1. It's a good start but I'd expected to see a zero per cent rates increase option.

2. The shortfall could be made up in part by borrowing, reduced services levels and/or leveraging off our assets better. There is no silver bullet solution.

Jill Day

1. It's hard to see and understand what the package looks like in terms of what the council can achieve in reality. There are still a lot of unanswered questions.

2. The council needs to take a serious look at its borrowing.

Iona Pannett

1. I've been calling for a package to be released for a couple of weeks. The council has to prioritise creating jobs and transitioning to a zero-carbon economy.

2. Yes, and I'm happy to support an amendment to the Long-Term Plan to enable that.

Sarah Free



1. It's a good starting point but we still need to work to figure out the details of it. It's a fast-moving situation and there are a lot of things to consider.

2. We do have to borrow some money but I'm reluctant to borrow too much.

Jenny Condie

1. I support the options for rates deferrals for commercial ratepayers but I'm disappointed we haven't been able to deliver quick decisions as other councils around the country have.

2. Yes. Further significant cuts would do more harm than good.

Simon Woolf

1. I support aspects of it, it's really only a draft. A lot of what's in there still needs clear figures. I don't think Wellingtonians will react well to anything that isn't a zero per cent rates increase.



2. Yes, absolutely. Now is the time. There's low interest rates and we have a good debt ratio.

Laurie Foon

1. I agree with the plan in principle but I want to see it sit under an aspirational direction as we are the capital and are well positioned to step up to this.

2. If the road we take is to borrow then I am comfortable with that. This is the time to get under Wellington with certainty and financial relief so we can support the transition to a brave new Wellington ahead.

Tamatha Paul

1. I support it but I think we need to do more. I would have like to see more options.

2. I don't think there's anything else we can do, really.

Teri O'Neill

1. I have some pretty big concern about the lack of new developments in the package. There's nothing earmarked for homelessness, when we know the need is going to be growing. I'd also like to have seen more ambition in terms of long-term infrastructure. We can't put off investing in Let's Get Wellington Moving, and the Three Waters.

2. Absolutely yes. These are unprecedented times so lifting the burden off ratepayers and getting people spending again is pretty important.