Coronavirus: Stretching the supply chain: Supermarkets maintain they're up for the lockdown challenge

Supermarkets are adamant their supply chains can sustain the pressure of providing for a country in the midst of a pandemic lockdown - that is, if Kiwis resist the urge to panic buy.

But with concerns the Alert Level Four restrictions - which have closed most small food retailers, restaurants and takeaway operators - will be extended beyond four weeks, questions were being raised over whether supermarkets could continue to deliver under unwavering demand.

There was no doubt coronavirus has forced many to change their food shopping habits.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Shoppers at Countdown Porirua queue up to enter the store in makeshift lanes made form upturned shopping trolleys during the lockdown.

No more quick runs to grab a couple of things for dinner. No more jumping online to place an order for pick up in the morning.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Supermarkets erupt in chaos after lockdown announcement

* Countdown to resume 'specials' and pay staff lockdown bonuses

* Coronavirus: Another day of busy supermarkets across the country

Shopping was a far more laborious and strategic event, just over a week into the Covid-19 lockdown.

Some supermarkets have introduced extra queuing lanes at their entrances - New World Wellington City had put up perspex dividers, while Countdown Porirua was using upturned trolleys and tape.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF The queue to get into New World Wellington City snaked out the doors, along the footpath and out the building as shoppers wait to get in during the lockdown on Friday.

Kelly Watson emptied her shopping into her SUV boot in a hurry on Friday.

She left her three children at home with her husband while she spent 30 minutes in a queue which snaked around the carpark before getting inside Countdown Newtown in Wellington.

"There was no flour, but luckily I can get that from Four Square. There isn't any cheap meat. You know, the bargains are gone.

SUPPLIED/FACEBOOK The line outside Pak'nSave Māngere in south Auckland snaked back almost a kilometre.

"You can't really get online delivery inside a week, so when we need food, we need food ... I just had to go," Watson said.

Stuff spoke to Jess Henson and Natalie Bishton as they joined the entry queue.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Supermarkets believe their supply chains are "robust" and will hold up under heavy demand from shoppers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Once you're in there, it's not so stressful and everyone's just focused on what they're in there to get," Bishton said.

Henson now went in armed with a shopping list and had been planning out her meals.

Massey University logistics and supply chain management lecturer Jersey Seipel​ said New Zealand's supply chain was stable, as long as people stopped panic buying.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Shoppers Jess Henson, left, and Natalie Bishton preparing to join the long line of people waiting for entry at Countdown Newtown.

"We can cope if we don't behave foolishly."

Foodstuffs New Zealand's Antoinette Laird insisted the supply chain was "robust" and the company - which owns New World and Pak'nSave - was "well placed" to meet grocery demand in the longer term.

"Right now, apart from a few specific products that are currently still in short supply globally like hand sanitiser, we have good and continued supply of the essentials and more.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Kelly Watson, centre, spent 30 minutes waiting to get into Countdown Newtown supermarket in Wellington on Friday.

"From time to time, stock may be low on shelves, or not supplied in an online order, this is often due to the continued high demand in the store at the time and if customers shop normally, there will be enough for everyone," Laird said.

Countdown reiterated the need for sensible shopping.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Shoppers had a lengthy wait on their hands at New World Wellington City on Friday with the nationwide lockdown in place.

"Panic-buying spikes are what causes the supply chain to struggle," a Countdown spokeswoman said.

"We want to assure New Zealanders that our supply is strong - that we have enough food - but we need people to shop as they would normally, rather than stockpile," she added.

RNZ A checkout staff member told Checkpoint there have been daily tears, racial abuse and - in some cases - violence.

AUT Emeritus Professor of Nutrition, Elaine Rush, said the lockdown meant people were more conscious of what they were buying.

She noticed more people were using shopping lists, and hoped people were only taking what they needed.

She saidsupermarkets should use the ends of aisles, usually reserved for specials, for essential items, enabling shoppers to get in and out quicker.

SUPPLIED Emeritus Professor of Nutrition, Elaine Rush, says people need to be kind to each other.

Auckland University's head of information systems and operations management Tava Olsen said supermarkets were hit by a "double whammy" of people stocking up on food, but also people who normally ate out were buying from the supermarket instead.

The way in which people shopped had also changed, with more people trying to shop once every one or two weeks, rather than nipping out whenever they needed something.

Some imported items like rice may take longer to restock, but local produce should be easy to replenish throughout the lockdown.

"We are not going to starve," Olsen said.

﻿