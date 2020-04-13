'We were a bit dull really': The passion and pottery of Janet and Wilf Wright

There used to be a dog here, a giant great dane with a bucket on his head.

If you were lucky he'd meet you in the carpark and lead you through the trees and past the pots and the chickens, stepping gingerly around a goose or two, up and onto the dusty porch.

At the door another great dane was sleeping on the welcome mat and inside Janet was serving devonshire tea to a busload of tourists.

Outside, down near the big animals, Wilf was laughing.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Janet Wright feeds the birds at the Reikorangi Pottery and Park.

For about 65 years Janet and Wilf Wright have shared their pottery and park with the rest of the world but now it's time for a rest, there's new adventures to be had.

To get to the Wrights' place, take the road into the hills behind Waikanae on the Kāpiti Coast, drive past the camp, the water treatment plant, past Devil's Elbow and take the first turn on your left. If you pass the little white church you've gone too far.

If the gates are open - and they usually are - pull into the carpark but drive slowly, the great danes might have gone but the chickens and geese have taken their place.

Inside the cafe Janet is still making scones and Wilf now reigns from a wheelchair beside the door.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Wilf Wright, potter, philosopher and - according to his wife - occasional show-off.

A group of women have come to see the art one more time and move through the cafe, which used to be a house, matching the pieces with their makers - here's a Muriel Moody, there's a Mirek Smisek, this one's a Wilf, that one's a Janet.

"I can't believe they're closing," one woman says to a giant nude hanging on the wall. "They've always been here."

It's been a hard call to close the gates but Wilf says it's time, maybe.

If Wilf, who turns 89 in May, had his way the park would never close but his ill health and the workload on Janet have forced the decision. Besides, perhaps not much will change at all.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF The couple's cafe has been catering to visitors for decades.

"We'll still be here, the animals will be too. Life will go on."

Besides the pottery and each other, the animals have been the couple's great love.

Past the cafe, past Jonathan the cockatoo - "please be quiet" he says - and down an overgrown path is an open clearing where the animals live in their enclosures.

A pair of goats, a chunky pig and a deer all watch from behind their wires. A low flying pigeon searches for a head to alight upon. A beloved 44-year-old little white pony was put to sleep just the other day.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Animals have been the couple's other great love.

It's here that townies can pat a sheep or handfeed an alpaca as a friendly terrier keeps a close eye on proceedings.

Janet, 78, still feeds the animals when there's no helpers around, pushing the wheelbarrow past buildings and cages slowly crumbling into the ground.

If you step through the long grass you can turn sideways and slip into the shed where they made their pottery, where pieces of art still sit in the cold kiln suggesting that one day the potters just walked out and never walked back in.

The couple won't tell you but they're big names in the pottery scene, their work celebrated and collected both in New Zealand and overseas.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Wilf Wright still zips about his property keeping a close eye on things.

Wilf's interest in pottery began while working at Stockton's, the family's pottery shop off Lambton Quay, where he met many of the country's pioneer potters.

It was in the late 1950s when he was searching for a country retreat from the city that he drove into the Reikorangi Valley and not seeing any for sale signs about, knocked on a stranger's door.

The place next door could be for sale, she told him. In 1956, Wilf and his parents bought then 4.8ha block of land.

Back then there was just a house and macrocarpas, but a kiln was soon built - "they couldn't figure out why I had ordered 3000 bricks if I wasn't building a house" - and would fire through the night while artists slept in a shed.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Janet and Wilf Wright were married in 1963.

Wilf and Janet met in a Wellington coffee shop she was working in - "he was showing off" - and married in the little church just up the road from where they live now.

Decades later, sitting in their living room, the Wrights argue gently over just how Janet gave up her teaching career to concentrate on art.

"He said "I really need you here because we need a labourer to make the setters to put the pots on, gum up the door of the kiln and generally mix up the glazes"."

"You do make things up," Wilf responds.

"And he said "I'll teach you to pot", but everything I made to begin with surreptitiously disappeared."

"Well you do have to encourage a standard," he says.

The Wrights never intended to open their property to the public. Wilf says it happened by mistake because people just came.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Pottery used to be sold from the gate of the couple's property.

"It was in the 70s and 80s and when New Zealand pottery was very popular and in the weekends we'd have crowds of people buying pots.

"The road to and past us would be lined with cars and we'd be stuck there wrapping pots for them."

Eventually other houses were moved onto the land, the original home became a cafe and so, Wilf says, that was that.

Despite outward appearances the pottery was never a hippy commune.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Wilf's interest in pottery began while working at Stockton's, the family's pottery shop off Lambton Quay.

"A reporter from Rolling Stone came to do a story but said we were too square. We didn't do drugs or drink anything more than cranberry juice, nothing more exciting than that. We were a bit dull really."

The church has been important to the couple, Janet says faith is a big part of their lives and recently when it became too difficult to get Wilf up the road to the little white church, the church came to them.

"There was a service of about 50 people, we held it under the trees and when nobody was speaking you could hear the birds, it was quite special."

Janet has always loved the property's trees and the way they give visitor's peace. Centre-stage is the copper beech Wilf planted sixty years ago that gained both protected status and a name.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Wilf planted the philosopher's tree 60 years ago.

"We call it the philosopher's tree because it's a good place to argue with your friends."

The friends will keep coming even when the public can't. Janet says they're only caretakers of their little paradise and it deserves to be shared.

"It's a place that has such a spirit about it, you like to pass that on so people can pass on peace and love. It's like Mother Theresa said: Every drop is important and thats what we felt with this little rambling place. We've been very happy here.

"People often come here when they are going through a difficult time, they might be going through a broken marriage or a death and they say "do you mind if I just wander around?" and I say "of course, its lovely when you sit down by the river.""

ROSA WOODS/STUFF The Wrights were married at the little church just up the road from where they live.

Things might be ending, changing, but it isn't sad.

Looking back at it all, it's the people who have stood out for the Wrights - the artists, the families who came to the teddy bear's picnics, the children and their children who came back year after year.

This isn't a sad story, it's one about the future. After all, now they're retiring, there will be more time, more walks together.

It's the river that's their favourite spot, sitting beside it gives you a sense of continuity, Janet says.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF It's the end of an era but the start of new adventures for the Wrights.

"We don't often get down there these days do we Mr Wright? It's a bit tricky with your wheelchair."

"Maybe I'll get a horse."

"Maybe you will my darling. Maybe you will."