Man in lockdown on his yacht in Porirua seeks return to Australia

Australian man Rob Latimer is calling for stranded Aussies who sail, to help him crew his yacht back to Australia before the borders close.

A sailor stuck at a Porirua marina during lockdown wants help to take his yacht back to Australia - before their borders close too.

A 53-foot yacht isn't a bad place to be during lockdown, but Rob Latimer says he he wants to get home to his wife.

Latimer said he'd had a magical time sailing New Zealand "blissfully unaware" of the impact of the coronavirus when New Zealand suddenly went in to lockdown last month.

"We'd been isolated from the news and the effects of it all," he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Australian Rob Latimer is putting out a call for Wellington-based crew with an Australian residence to help him get back before the Victoria borders close.

"On arrival here I was really forced to confront the whole issue, and it really seemed prudent to sail straight home."

Latimer, unable to man his yacht alone, said his crew had already left the country - and he's calling out for someone to help him get home.

"I'm still hopeful that there's someone who could pop up," he said.

"Maybe there's one, two, three, or maybe four or five, stranded Aussies, here in Wellington, who might like to sail home to Australia, instead of flying."

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Latimer wants to get home to his wife, but he has no crew to help man his massive yacht back to Melbourne.

He needs at least one person before he can set sail from Mana Marina in Porirua. However, there are a number of caveats.

They'd need to have sailing experience, and be living near the marina so as not to break lockdown restrictions, he said.

Two people he found previously didn't have a permanent residency in Australia - a requirement to cross the border.

Given the international impact of the coronavirus, Latimer said his situation was "a small thing".

"I'm comfortable on the boat where I am, and I've resigned myself to sitting this out; again like everyone else," he said.

The boat is 53 feet long, has five separate cabins and is "pretty comfy", Latimer said.

"I am happy on board, there's no problems ... I don't want to sound like I am complaining."

He has food supplies on the yacht, and a supermarket a short walk from the Mana marina. Marina staff had also been very accommodating, he said.

"I am just sitting it out for as long as it's going to take," he said.