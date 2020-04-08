Kāpiti Coast mayor releases photos of 'community idiots' flouting lockdown

Here's what you can and can't do while New Zealand is on lockdown, under Level 4 alert for Covid-19.

﻿Trailbikers are flouting the national lockdown by tearing through a remote Kāpiti Coast valley and estuary reserve.

Kāpiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan has released pictures of bikers, taken since the national lockdown came into effect, and says he has asked the police to take action against the "community idiots".

"I want to give a clear warning to those off-road trail bikers hooning up the Maungakotukutuku Valley and also at the Waikanae Estuary Scientific Reserve.

"These blatant and continuous breaches in these two hotspots cannot be tolerated by our communities because they are a potential source of Covid-19 transmission and, therefore, a danger to the public."

The Maungakotukutuku Valley behind Paraparaumu is a popular spot for off-road driving. It's accessed by a steep narrow road and has no cell phone reception.

Supplied A trail biker rides through Waikanae's protected reserve during lockdown.

The Waikanae Estuary Scientific Reserve is a nationally significant protected area of beach and a nesting area for endangered birds, vehicles are banned from the reserve.

Gurunathan said the lawbreakers were endangering themselves and others.

"If there are accidents then the first responders, obliged to provide first aid, will also be put in danger.

"I appeal to the agitated local residents at Maungakotukutuku Valley, and the Waikanae Estuary where they are also damaging the sensitive environment, not to confront these people but continue to contact the police."