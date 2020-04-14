Long-serving police detective and private investigator Trevor Morley dies

Trevor Morley, former policeman, and private investigator, pictured in 2006.

One of New Zealand's highest profile private investigators, Trevor Morley, has died at the age of 76.

Morley was a detective in Wellington, from 1961 to 1977 and later ran his own investigative firm, Morley Security and Investigation Group.

As a detective, Morley worked on the so-called "Vice Squad", which investigated moral crimes such as prostitution, abortion, pornography, and illegal gambling.

As a private investigator, Morley worked for a number of high-profile clients and was the president of the New Zealand Institute of Private Investigators.

In a 2006 interview, he said he worked cases involving fraud and employee theft, as well as some cases of clients wanting proof of their partner's infidelity.

Maarten Holl Trevor Morley at the grave of shot police officer Vivian Dudding who was killed on duty in 1919.

In retirement he became a hobbyist police historian.

He had the 1961 murder of Wellington teenager Wendy Mayes reopened after finding there had never been a coronial inquest.

A coroner officially declared Mayes had been murdered in 2008, but there was not enough evidence to who did it.

He also helped to rediscover the gravesite of Constable Vivian Dudding, the only police officer to be killed in the line of duty in Wellington city.

Dudding was shot by Alexander Aspin, a Norwegian waterside worker who had broken into his ex-wife's house in Thorndon on October 6, 1919.

While it was a high-profile case at the time, the incident had been forgotten and Dudding's memorial had fallen into disrepair.

Despite his early work investigating moral crimes, Morley later supported a number of progressive social causes.

On the Vice Squad he regularly investigated illegal abortion, but later changed his view, contributing to a 2006 book by the Abortion Law Reform Association of New Zealand

He also contributed to the PrideNZ historical archives, because much of his police work was focused on Wellington's gay and transgender community.

His entry particularly focused on his memories of Carmen Rupe, a trailblazing transgender activist and brothel keeper.

Morley arrested Rupe twice, but said the two mostly shared a friendly relationship of mutual understanding despite being on opposite sides of the law.

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, his family are planning a memorial service to be held in Wellington a year to the day on April 9, 2021.