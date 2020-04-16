Super tides tear up concrete and damage homes on South Coast

Huge waves at high tide on Wednesday caused damage and left large debris on the Esplanade between Island Bay and Ōwhiro Bay in Wellington.

Ōwhiro Bay residents are waking up to a major clean-up job after a battle with ocean tides left several residents facing extensive home repairs.

Huge waves ripped up concrete and smashed windows on the South Coast in one of Wellington's largest tides in recent memory.

One resident out for a morning stroll on Wednesday was swept out to sea by the pure force of the tide, sustaining mild injuries. Five homes were damaged, forcing 15 residents to evacuate.

As of Wednesday night, police said residents of four homes were still unable to return to their homes.

The swells started to hit Wellington's shores around 8.30am and peaked almost simultaneously with the 11am high tide. With tide heights already elevated on the back of several King Tides in recent days, the combined forces were devastating.

The bizarrely aggressive conditions struck on what was otherwise a calm, sunny day with mild winds.

The unusually powerful waves were driven by a deep low out to the southeast of the South Island, which pushed up a big surge of water which gained energy and intensity as it rushed up the country.

When combined with a deep low pressure system and strong winds, this increased the risk for coastal erosion and flooding along exposed coastlines, Niwa forecaster Ben Noll said.

Big waves are pummeling coastal areas around Wellington, making for a difficult ferry crossing and closing roads.

Metservice said the high swells were expected to travel north up the country and may have some impact on Hawke's Bay. Swells were expected to reduce considerably to below three metres in Wellington on Thursday.

Logs the size of tree trunks were spat up onto the road. The side of the Ōwhiro stream bridge was wiped out. A2 metre chunk of footpath was torn clean off the ground.

The home which bore the greatest brunt saw a concrete fence cracked, and the front wall pounded in on itself, spilling broken glass and debris throughout the room. Several neighbouring properties had garage doors smashed in.

The waves stretch higher than 5 metres as they hit the Southern Coast.

Police said a shipping container was reported floating offshore of the bay at 10.15am.

Power and internet was cut off to the area after a fuse box on Happy Valley Rd was discovered smoking.

Ōwhiro Bay resident Catherine Skinner said some houses on the street looked like they had been hit by shrapnel from all the broken windows.

She had been out walking around 9.15am and was caught by a wave which washed over the street and up to knee level.

"The community is really looking after each other," she said. "We've all been out and checked on each other, some of them helped to sweep debris off the road."

Lowry Bay resident Hayley White said the swells were an exciting start to her kids' first day back at school.

Huge waves at high tide caused damage and left large debris on the Esplanade between Island Bay and Ōwhiro Bay.

Removing the tossed-up debris into her driveway would give her something to do during the lockdown, she said.

At their peak, the swells were 14 metres high according to a measurement device offshore of Canterbury's Banks Peninsula, Metservice meteorologist Gerald Bellan said.

A similar device at the mouth of the Wellington Harbour appeared to malfunction, but the power of the swell was evident by the number of roads the water overwhelmed throughout the region.

Debris was strewn across the street due to the force of the waves.

At Lyall Bay swells crashed as high as 10m over the sea wall, and at Days Bay swells were so powerful they covered the coastal road and pulled mats for wheelchair users off their stakes. Police received one report of debris being washed away in Eastbourne.

Despite facing north, Seatoun and Breaker Bay also saw surfable swells.

The flooding affected several coastal areas of Wellington.

Police said a small number of people had gone surfing on the south coast. A police spokeswoman said officers encouraged them to get out of the water, and spoke with them to remind them that surfing was not an appropriate outdoor activity given the Covid-19 level 4 restrictions.

A Coastguard New Zealand spokeswoman said the health ministry's definition of recreation and exercise did not involve swimming, or water-based activities like surfing, which may require search and rescue services.