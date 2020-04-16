Coronavirus: Lockdown causes Wellington Night Shelter to relook at how it operates

Wellington City Mission is taking take over the management of the Wellington Night Shelter until the end of June.

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown has made a charity relook at its operating model as it helps to house some of Wellington's most vulnerable people.

On Thursday, Wellington City Mission announced it would take over the management of the Wellington Night Shelter until the end of June.

The Night Shelter on Taranaki St was currently housing 14 residents in individual rooms during the lockdown. Sixteen men initially at the Night Shelter had been moved to Te Paapori, accommodation run by the Mission on Manners St during the lockdown.

Wellington Night Shelter's chairman John Kennedy-Good said the shelter's operating model was not fit for purpose.

Kennedy-Good said through the coronavirus pandemic, the charity was able to see flaws in how it worked.

"We weren't satisfied we were keeping all our staff and men safe so we're going to review our operating model and we're going to make it fit-for-purpose so we can fulfil our vision and mission."

"We're really wanting to be a lot better than what we have been ... we're going to use this time to consult with our staff and come up with a better model."

The Night Shelter did not currently have the clinical expertise that could provide guidance for some vulnerable people and the shelter was also getting renovated.

"We want to get our delivery right so we can assist our guests in their road to recovery and align ourselves with the housing first model as people moved to permanent accommodation," he said.

"We're working hard to get the model right so we can deliver that and we're grateful to the City Mission which has allowed us the opportunity to get ourselves fit for purpose in serving our most vulnerable citizens here in Wellington."

Going forward, Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge​ said "the Night Shelter support will sit alongside the Mission's delivery of transitional housing that is currently being offered at Britannia House – Te Paa (Petone) and Te Paapori".

Edridge previously told Stuff that the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown was hard on everyone but for vulnerable people, it was harder.

"They do it really tough but they're survivors...people learn to cope when everything's normal but nothing's normal anymore so the coping mechanisms are impacted by that."

People who were homeless often suffered from complicated health conditions that made them even more vulnerable.

The new facility on Manners St meant they could relax and rest without having to be hyper-vigilant, he said.

"If you were really optimistic you'd say wouldn't life be wonderful if we could achieve this level of action and responsiveness when we don't have a crisis.

"If we can work this well together when its tough we should be able to do it doubly easy when it's easy."