Wellington's celebrity cat inspiring portraits by locked-down creatives worldwide

Wellington's furriest celebrity is at the centre of a lockdown art project.

Mittens the ginger Turkish Angora cat is known for wandering all over Wellington, into offices and bars, even people's houses, and making himself at home.

Andrew Robben's watercolour portrait of Mittens, posted to the Facebook page by his daughter Stacey Taylor, garnered over 1700 likes and dozens of compliments.

"I was really surprised," Robbens said.

Andrew Robben Andrew Robben's watercolour portrait of Mittens, posted to the Facebook page by his daughter Stacey Taylor, garnered over 1700 likes and dozens of compliments. Original photo by Karl Halvorsen. SUPPLIED.

Robben lives in Hamilton, and first heard of Mittens through his wife and daughter, who were members of the Cats of Wellington Facebook page.

"I gravitate towards animals - cats, dogs, birds."

He would like to see the artworks of Mittens auctioned off when alert levels allowed, with the money going to charity.

"If they did that and it went to a good cause, that would be great."

Mary Cahalane Jean Maclachlan, 6, pictured left on a visit to the Rotorua cat cafe, has drawn Mittens all the way from her home in Ireland.

Jean Maclachlan, 6, lives in Ireland. Her mum found Mittens on Facebook, as she used to live in Wellington and likes cats.

​Maclachlan, whose picture had over 1000 likes, had never met Mittens, but cats were often the focus of her art.

"Who could resist the beauty of Mittens and Latte," her mum, Mary Cahalane, said. "Jean is convinced Latte looks like a bunny rabbit," she said of Mittens' brother.

Lucia Moreno Montero is from Spain, but recently moved to Wellington from Ireland.

She met Mittens twice in one day on a previous visit.

"Later, when I moved to Wellington before the lockdown, I found out he was a celebrity. He's got a whole character so I had to draw him."

Sarah Gadd lives in Leeds, UK, and discovered Mittens on social media.

Lucia Moreno Montero Lucia Moreno Montero's digital drawing of Mittens has over 2200 likes on the Wondrous Adventures of Mittens Facebook page, and posts her work on Instagram under the name @luciamorenomontero.

"I have just been learning to paint with watercolors this year. Since lockdown I've been trying to learn to paint animals a bit better.

"I enjoy seeing the posts about Mittens and I think he's a really gorgeous cat so I thought I'd try and paint him."

The Facebook group dedicated to the cat, The Wondrous Adventures of Mittens, has over 45,000 members.

Sarah Gadd Sarah Gadd lives in the UK, and discovered Mittens online. Her artwork has nearly a thousand likes on Mittens' Facebook page.

Owner Silvio Bruinsma​ said it was a testament to his nice character, and his inquisitive nature.

Bruinsma had no part in the creation of the facebook page which honoured his cat, but had become a regular contributor, especially since Mittens had been spending so much time at home.

As animals can potentially carry coronavirus on their fur if touched by other people, Mittens had been under house arrest for the past month.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Mittens with his brother latte and owner Silvio Bruinsma at home on the Terrace. Mittens is locked in the house, while his homebody brother hardly strays further than the garden, and is allowed out. File photo.

Latte was allowed out of the house, as he didn't tend to venture further than his own garden.

Mittens, for his part, hadn't been totally content to stay home, and had snuck out a couple of times for a jaunt.

"Both times he actually just went for a wander, didn't find people, and came home," Bruinsma said.

"I do think he misses the community. He's become a bit more affectionate at home simply because he doesn't have the company elsewhere."

People had been great at leaving Mittens alone on those excursions, taking photos from a distance, and not stopping to pat.