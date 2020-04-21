Wellington Zoo's squirrel monkeys named by the public

Two baby squirrel monkeys born at Wellington Zoo in January have been named in a public poll.

The Zoo announced on Monday via their Instagram that the young male would be called Katari, and the female Adelita.

Katari comes from Tupac Katari, an Aymara revolutionary who fought against the Spanish colonial rule, and Adelita was a semi-mythical female soldier of the Mexican Revolution.

Communications advisor Ash Howell said the zoo liked to choose names which acknowledged the place the species was found in the wild.

Wellington Zoo Primate keeper Lisa Ridley training the monkeys to sit on the scales, which are under the wooden blocks, so they can be weighed.

The names were shortlisted by the primate team, who researched names unique to South America, where squirrel monkeys come from.

Other options for the male were Ademar, meaning strong/famous, and Valerio, meaning powerful/strong.

The female options were Anahi, the daughter of a chief of the Guarani people, and Talita, meaning little girl.

"We thought it would be fun for our online community to be involved and help us official name the two baby monkeys," Howell said.

"Once the babies are a few months old, our veterinary team and primate keepers will do an initial health assessment and place a small microchip in the back of their necks.

Wellington Zoo Adelita is named after a semi-mythical female soldier of the Mexican Revolution.

"At this health assessment we also check the sex of each baby squirrel monkey, which is fairly obvious as male and female genitalia look different."

The animal care team at the zoo were considered essential workers, so keepers were still working through during the lockdown to provide the same level of care as usual.