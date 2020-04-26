Coronavirus: Key construction, transport projects set to resume in capital

Wellington came to a virtual standstill on the first day of the nationwide lockdown on March 26.

As Wellington prepares to head into alert level 3, work is set to get under way on several key transport and construction projects for the region.

On Sunday, a Wellington City Council spokesperson said work would restart on major projects across the city from Tuesday, including construction of Wellington's Convention Centre, the Town Hall, St James Theatre and the Te Awe Library.

Building works would also resume on Brandon St and the Wellington Water pipeline project in Wallace St, while transport projects around Cobham Dr and Evans Bay – including new walking and bike paths, lookouts and landscaped areas – would also restart.

Graffiti removal will also get under way for council-owned sites, walls and fences, and the council would return to maintaining and tidying up outdoor spaces.

STUDIO PACIFIC ARCHITECTURE Work on Wellington's planned convention centre is set to resume this week. Pictured, an artist's impression of the centre.

Mayor Andy Foster has urged Wellingtonians to be patient, as he said there was a large backlog for contractors to get through while observing social distancing and safety rules.

"Significant work programmes have been on hold since the lockdown, as well as our business as usual operations, and although many of these can get up and running again under Alert Level 3, we urge caution to the public as the new normal will take a bit of getting used to."

The public could expect to see crews across the city this upcoming week, including on Kauri St and Hobart St in Miramar, on Broderick Rd in Johnsonville and the left-hand southbound lane between the Churton Park and Johnsonville interchanges.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free said since lockdown, Wellingtonians had taken to their bikes in droves, enjoying "the relative ease and security of a ride without traffic".

PIERS FULLER/STUFF Work is set to resume on transport projects at Evans Bay.

The cycleways project at Cobham Dr was "well on its way to building a safe connected cycle network", Free said.

With little expected traffic in the area, contractors would be able to work extended hours around Cobham Dr and Evans Bay – from 6am to 6pm, as required. People may also notice some work happening at weekends.

Detours around construction zones would be in place at Pt Jerningham, Little Karaka Bay and on Cobham Dr.