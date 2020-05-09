Coronavirus: Hundreds of surfers descend on Lyall Bay, Wellington

Hundreds of surfers were out at Lyall Bay in Wellington on Saturday, taking advantage of the good weather.

Surfers took to a popular Wellington beach in their hundreds on Saturday, making the most of the unusually-nice autumn weather in the capital.

One person at Lyall Bay, on Wellington's south coast, said there were about 200 surfers earlier in the morning catching waves there. He described the scene to Stuff as "madness" and "crazy".

Under coronavirus alert level 3, the Government has permitted surfing, as long as it's within 200 metres of the shoreline and social distancing is maintained.

A police spokeswoman said police had not logged any jobs for the Lyall Bay area on Saturday morning, and there were no reported issues.

The weather was perfect for surfing in Wellington on Saturday.

"Surfing is permitted under Alert Level 3 as long as people are adhering to Alert Level 3 restrictions," she said.

Paul Dalton, chief executive of Surf Life Saving New Zealand, said it had been fascinating to look back at the level 4 lockdown period, where surfers were told to stay out of the water.

Hundreds could be seen out.

"What caused the most grief across whole country [was] not being able to get out on the water or on the beach [for many people]," he said.

"The lockdown highlighted the passion we have for the beach and getting out in the waves.

"Some people love coffee and can't do without it, [some can't do without] being out on the waves. They get that feeling of enjoyment and everyone has their own thing out on water, whether it's a surfboard, paddle board, kayak.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand said it was to be expected, as people realised how much they missed the ocean in level 4.

"It's a real part of personal identity."

Dalton said the beauty of living in New Zealand was that there were coastlines and natural environments all around. "When you take it away, that's a hit. We connect emotionally and physically [to it]."

While Surf Life Saving New Zealand clubs are closed in level 3, Emergency Call Out Squads remain on standby to respond to any incidents.

Surfers ride waves at Lyall Bay.

Dalton wanted to remind people as the weather became colder, and water temperatures dropped, not to remain in the water for extended periods, and not to overestimate abilities.

Huge recent swells on Wellington's south coast were a good reminder and "classic example" of surfers underestimating conditions - decisions that could cost lives, he said.

The forecast was fine for Sunday, as well.

MetService forecasted fine spells for Lyall Bay on Saturday afternoon, with cloud expected to return in the evening. There were northerly breezes, and a high of 17C.

Sunday's forecast for Lyall Bay was mostly fine, with a high of 17C again.