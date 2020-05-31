Avatar crew touch down in Wellington in historic flight from LA

An Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at, Wellington Airport ,which flew directly from Los Angeles. It is believed to be carrying Avatar film crews on board.

Fifty-six film workers have been allowed past New Zealand's borders, which are so-tightly closed for others that families are stuck with oceans between them.

The chartered Air New Zealand 787-9 Dreamliner touched down in Wellington before dawn on Sunday, carrying workers for the Avatar film sequels and likely one other New Zealand-Hollywood production.

It was the first-ever commercially operated plane to fly directly from Los Angeles to Wellington.

The flight took them from a global Covid-19 hotspot - Los Angeles is the county with the fifth-highest number of coronavirus deaths in the United States, itself the worst-affected country - to New Zealand, which has just one active case.

Johns Hopkins University's tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases ticked past 6 million on Sunday. Nearly 1.8m of those were from the US.

The film crew aboard were taken directly to quarantine - understood to be at QT Museum Apartments on Wakefield St, where guests outside confirmed Avatar crews were staying inside.

Air NZ originally told Stuff that flight crew were exempt from quarantine and would have been allowed out of hotels during overseas layovers. After it was pointed out to the airline this contradicted Ministry of Health guidelines, it revised its statement to say crews were not allowed outside the hotel till it was time to leave the country.

"These are the requirements that crew recently returned from Los Angeles would need to have complied with," the statement said.

To Wellingtonian Wendy Harnett, whose Japanese husband is stranded in Tokyo and unable to enter New Zealand during the crisis, the news was upsetting.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Plane spotters came out to watch the Air NZ Dreamliner, carrying film workers to Wellington, arrive then take off.

"That is really hurtful to Kiwis like us who are waiting for loved ones to come and join us.

"They probably shouldn't be putting film workers and other businesses above reuniting New Zealanders and their families," she said.

Air New Zealand refused to reveal how many passengers were on the charter flight.

QT Wellington general manager Ian Charlton could not comment on who was staying.

"But we can assure the public that any guest staying with us must adhere to the Ministry of Health protocols of 14 days' self-isolation.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford said 56 film workers have been allowed in to NZ.

"In addition to QT also following Ministry of Health guidelines, we have additional measures in place to ensure staff, guests and the public's safety is our highest priority; examples of this include additional cleaning regimes and staff rostered with the same colleagues in work bubbles.”

Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford said New Zealand borders remained closed and public health was the top priority when exemptions were made.

There had been 2200 exemptions made on case-by-case merits.

They were mostly for families of New Zealand citizens and residents, health workers, or on humanitarian grounds.

But about five per cent were for "other essential workers", which meant it was for urgent work that could not be done by a New Zealander, or was critical to the Covid-19 response, maintaining critical infrastructure, or there would be very significant economic benefits resulting from it.

He had signed off 22 applications for 154 workers to enter New Zealand. Of these, 56 were within the film industry.

Film-workers, like others, had to go through quarantine or managed-isolation.

Twyford was given special powers on April 21 to use his discretion to let in key individuals from the screen industry.