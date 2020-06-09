Wellington Hospital generators continue running for four hours after power cut is over
Wellington Hospital was running on back-up generators for more than four hours after a Newtown power outage was over.
A hospital spokesman confirmed the generators were activated and there was no disruption to services from Tuesday morning's outage.
Wellington Electricity said a power cut earlier on Tuesday morning was resolved within a minute so it was unclear why the hospital remained on generator power.
But the hospital spokesman said generators were running "as a precaution".
This was until technical services were comfortable they could be shut down.
The generators were turned off around 3pm, he added.
Stuff