Never say die: Council backpedals on earlier cycleway backpedal

Wellington City Council is poised to backpedal on a backpedal after being ill-informed and slow-off-the-mark.

An initial plan to introduce a range of temporary cycleways around Wellington was pulled this week - largely because their raison d'etre had ceased to exist.

Now the council is announcing the cycleways will in fact be up for discussion.

"We know many people were disappointed that we were unable to continue to consider the temporary cycleways as a Covid-19 response once we reached pandemic alert level 1," Wellington Deputy Mayor Sarah Free said.

"However, it was evident that many of them had strong community support."

The council on Tuesday ditched plans to construct temporary cycleways including a 1.6-kilometre cycleway along Evans Bay Parade, a 3km walkway and cycleway between Scorching Bay and Shelly Bay, and bike lanes along parts of Featherston St and Victoria St.

The plans also included a 1.2km uphill cycleway on Brooklyn Rd, and a 900-metre cycleway on Onepu Rd in Lyall Bay.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Greta Point Cafe staff member Cara Coronado, and cafe owner Jenny Bun in the carparks that were destined to be removed for a cycleway. Bun says her business would have had to close if a proposed cycleway cuts out car parks outside her business.

The move to Covid-19 alert level 1 meant their reason for existing - social distancing - was no longer needed and the paper was pulled.

Strategy and policy committee chairperson Jill Day said on Thursday the council did not expect New Zealand to move to coronavirus alert level 1 so quickly.

The council applied to the New Zealand Transport Agency for funding for the temporary cycleways on May 7, under the innovating streets initiative.

"No one had any idea of what was ahead and that this week we would move to level 1," Day said.

"In many ways it was a very rapid transition for our country, and certainly no requirement for social distancing was a surprise for us all."

Stuff Deputy Mayor Sarah Free says people were disappointed.

There had been "overwhelmingly positive feedback" for the projects to go ahead regardless of Covid-19, but also concerns from some members of the public, Day said.

Council officers said on Tuesday they initially received advice that social distancing would still be required under level 1, but that had turned out to be incorrect.

It could therefore no longer propose the cycleways as a coronavirus response, but was working with NZTA to again advocate for some projects under the innovating streets programme.

The council on Thursday said it was working with NZTA to "reframe" some of these. They would need to show they could become permanent.

Cycleways at Shelly Bay, Brooklyn hill, and Onepu Rd in Lyall Bay could meet this description, the council said. They would be considered in August.