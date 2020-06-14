Toppled lamp post mystery solved

The lamp post toppled on State Highway 1 near Churton Park.

The mystery of a large metal post that toppled on to State Highway 1 into Wellington has been solved.

A flurry of people called police about 8.45am on Sunday after the post fell onto the slow lane of the Wellington motorway between Churton Park and Johnsonville.

Police originally said it appeared the light post - a large metal structure - had fallen onto the motorway and a car crashed into it as it lay there.

Police later clarified that it appeared a vehicle had hit the post, which caused it to come down.

Enquiries were though ongoing, police said.

There were no reports of injuries and traffic was flowing.