Police arrest one person in relation to aggravated burglary in Carterton

One person has been arrested after a Wairarapa man was threatened with a long-barrelled firearm in his own home on Saturday.

Detective senior sergeant Barry Bysouth said the arrest was made after police conducted a search warrant at a residential address on Monday, and recovered items stolen in the robbery at the property, including a firearm.

During the burglary on Saturday, a Carterton resident was woken by a knock at the door around 1.30am and was confronted by four people in the hallway – one brandishing a long-barrelled firearm and another holding a hammer.

"While the homeowner was not physically harmed, they have been left shaken," Bysouth said.

"It's diligent Police work in both Wairarapa and the Hutt Valley that led to the arrest."

The offenders searched the house and stole personal items before escaping in a vehicle.

A 30-year-old man is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court on June 16, charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully carrying a firearm.

The "aggravated burglary" occurred at the home on Frederick St in Carterton.

Enquiries are still ongoing to locate the remaining three offenders.

One was described as stocky and tall, another tall and slim and the third as small and thin.

Anyone with information that can assist with enquiries is urged to call Police on 105 quoting file number 200613/1175.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.