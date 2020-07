Wellington Regional Hospital, where a woman died last night after a collision in Masterton.

A pedestrian has died after a collision with a vehicle in Masterton on Sunday night.

Police were called to the collision between a vehicle and the pedestrian on Masterton’s High Street at around 7.13pm.

The pedestrian was airlifted to Wellington Regional Hospital in a critical condition but died in the early hours of Monday morning.

The police investigation is ongoing.