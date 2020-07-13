Few skilled workers want to come to world's coolest little capital - report

Wellington came to a virtual standstill on the first day of the nationwide lockdown on March 26.

We are meant to be the coolest little capital in world, so why do so many young professionals say they don’t want to move to Wellington?

That is a question the capital’s private sector is grappling with as it struggles to stop the flow of skilled workers to cities like Auckland and Sydney, instead of Wellington.

The concern was raised in a report compiled for Wellington City Council on the state of the city’s private sector, which makes up 22 per cent of the city’s workforce but is battling the economic impact of Covid-19.

Mandy Te/Stuff Infrastructure problems such as an ageing wastewater network are deterring young professionals from coming to Wellington, according to a new report. (File photo)

Representatives from the sector said things like uncertainty over major projects, expensive housing, and infrastructure problems such as an ageing wastewater network were deterring people from coming to Wellington.

“We want to attract the best young professionals to Wellington, and to do that they need to be able to justify to their parents why they are choosing Wellington ... instead of Auckland or Christchurch,” one sector leader said.

The report was based on feedback from law, accounting, technology, and engineering firm representatives, and highlighted a number of worries the sector had.

Monique Ford The report said many private sector firms were already looking to downsize in the CBD.

The industry leaders have now called on the council to create a “persuasive positive impression” of Wellington as a city open for business, by fixing infrastructure problems, progressing major projects, and increasing resilience.

“Recruitment and retention are of concern to many firms - young recruits, especially, look to cities like Auckland, Christchurch, or Sydney, and Wellington needs to be perceived on that same level,” the report said.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Industry leaders say delayed projects such as the drawn-out Let’s Get Wellington Moving saga made it difficult to employ workers with any certainty. (File photo)

The report also revealed many firms had already started looking for smaller premises in Wellington’s CBD, or potentially moving some of their employees elsewhere around the country.

That had been partly driven by the easy transition to working from home during the coronavirus lockdown, the report said.

SUPPLIED The industry leaders say poor infrastructure will always trump marketing campaigns when it comes to young professionals choosing where they want to live. (File photo)

One industry leader said: “If you can work from home ... there are places easier to buy a house and have a good lifestyle than Wellington.”

There was also a direct link between delayed projects and the retention of workers, the report said.

Monique Ford Wellington’s private sector employs more than 37,000 workers, compared with about 27,000 employed by the public sector.

One example was the drawn-out Let’s Get Wellington Moving programme, which was a hard one for companies to plan for.

“Companies will hire more workers for Wellington if it seems that there is going to be work. However, Wellington is tending towards public promises but slow progress.”

Monique Ford Wellington city councillor Diane Calvert, who holds the economic development portfolio, says the city can still market itself better.

City councillor Diane Calvert, who holds the council’s economic development portfolio, said the report had given the organisation a better insight into the challenges facing the private sector.

However, the situation had not been helped by Wellington often being perceived as a public sector city, and consequently being overlooked for Government assistance in infrastructure projects such as earthquake-strengthening the central library, she said.

Nevertheless, the city could still market itself better, Calvert said.

“We need to get back to telling our story much better and selling the good points ... good attributes get us through.”

The council hoped to announce several initiatives in the next few weeks to attract people and events back to the city, she said.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive John Milford says infrastructure will always be a key consideration for people looking to move cities. (File photo)

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive John Milford said infrastructure problems would always be taken into account by young people choosing where they wanted to live.

With Covid-19 forcing new graduates closer to home and limiting overseas options, now was the time for Wellington to capitalise, Milford said.

But there were drawbacks, such as expensive housing and, at times, limited job availability.

The report was written by two members of a business advisory group set up by Calvert in March – Chamanthie Sinhalage-Fonseka from Wellington Urban Consulting, and Brad Olsen from Infometrics.

Wellington’s private sector employs more than 37,000 people, compared to about 27,000 employed by the public sector.

Workers had an average age in the 30s and 40s, and higher-than-average incomes, making them crucial to the city’s economy, the report said.

’LIVING OFF DECADE OF SUCCESS’

Iain McGregor Don Christie from Catalyst talks at Wintec about open source software. Photo: Iain McGregor/Stuff

Catalyst IT Managing Director Don Christie said the company employs close to 200 people in the capital.

Since Covid-19, about 50 per cent of its Wellington-based staff had decided to work from home, and had indicated to him that getting into the city was a barrier to work.

“The city council and regional council have been asleep at the wheel as far as I’m concerned,” Christie said.

There had been significant lack of investment in public transport and pedestrian access within the CBD, including the development of decent cycleways, he said.

Other issues which had put off staff included the smell of a burst sewer pipe on Willis St for months.

“Nobody at the council seemed that worried.”

That was despite staff being easily able to move to offices in Auckland, Christchurch, Australia or the United Kingdom. “They have choices about where they can go, and they do move.”

Christie said Wellington had a big opportunity to accelerate its investment, create jobs and get people coming back into the city.

The city council needed to work with other authorities and government to develop a clear strategy and vision to retain talent.

”It’s got to be more than just another concert hall, it’s going to have to be something that lifts the city ... a lot of energy and time went into changing the city [in the 1990s], it changed it from a sleepy government town to a place that had a really good vibe.

”We’ve been living off that decade of success. What we’re not seeing is a plan for another 20 years, what will take the city to the next Amsterdam-type experience?”