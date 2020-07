Southbound traffic has been stopped after a crash in the Terrace Tunnel (File photo).

A crash in the Terrace Tunnel in Wellington is causing delays for drivers coming into the city.

The crash happened in a southbound lane of the tunnel shortly after midday on Saturday.

Police said southbound lanes were closed.

There were no reported injuries.

NZTA said the motorway was closed southbound and traffic was diverted via The Terrace off-ramp.