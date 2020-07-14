Warmer winter in Wellington prompts signs of spring

It’s a warmer July in Wellington, and it could be contributing to some early blooms in the capital.

Some varieties of daffodils can be seen in the city’s Botanical Garden, as well as some blossoms.

MetService Meteorologist April Clark said the mean temperatures taken from Kelburn in Wellington for June and July 2020 show a warmer winter.

“The historical mean for June is 9.3 [degrees Celsius], this year, it’s 10.6,” she said.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff June and July in Wellington have been warmer than other years, MetService says.

July was also warmer, she said.

“The historical average for July is 8.6, and for this July, it’s been 9.2 so far for this month in 2020.”

NZ Gardener Jo McCarroll said daffodils growing in July is not unusual.

“Certainly, some varieties come up earlier each year. I think people are very happy to see them early,” McCarroll said.

“Generally, they come up about now every year.”

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff A Magnolia plant flower tree in the Wellington Botanical Gardens.

People would always notice the first flowers a lot more, McCarroll said.

“People always see an early blossom and say, oh that’s early, but it happens every year.”

Wellington Botanical Gardens gardener Dale Such said what’s flowering is probably jonquils – not daffodils.

Jonquils are related to daffodils and look like a miniature version of the flower, Such said.

It was not unusual to jonquils and daffodil varieties like Christmas Cheer flowering at this time of year, he said.