National MP pulls down election billboards after Todd Muller's shock resignation

It wasn’t a normal day for Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule as he spent his Tuesday pulling down suddenly out-dated billboards.

They were put up in Central Hawke's Bay on Sunday, but by late Tuesday morning, all 15 had been removed following the shock resignation of National MP Todd Muller.

“At 7.30am we got the bombshell conference call to say that Todd’s gone and we had to be in Wellington by 7pm.”

Yule said “he didn’t think it was right” to keep out-of-date billboards up and despite misty Hawke’s Bay rain, made it his mission to take them down.

“They take a lot of work to put up, and they’re not easy to take down either. I managed to unscrew some, but in the end I had to rip some of them off, it wasn’t ideal, but it is what it is.”

Yule said he was “comforted” that Labour also went through the same process during the last election.

“They were six to seven weeks out and they had to replace their billboards so I’m feeling quite upbeat.”

“I’m confident we’ll get a new leader tonight, if not then by lunch time tomorrow and we just have to get on with it, and we’ll be running a very competitive campaign, there’s no doubt about that.”

Yule said he was “pretty close” with Muller and “reached out to him during the weekend after a difficult last week.”

“He’s a good man, he has high standards, he has a lovely wife and children and I thought he would have made a very good prime minister. I do acknowledge that these leader roles are incredibly tough on anybody.”

“It’s hard on your own ability to cope with everything that comes at you, to be over every piece of policy , to look after your friends and family, to keep your caucus – they’re very demanding roles and I think the role was way more demanding than he thought.

“He’s made a call to back away from it. It’s a shock to us, but it does give us time to find a new leader without too much damage in my mind.”

There were many phone calls going on between MPs, he said.

Any member could self nominate and if they were contested there would be five-minute speeches.