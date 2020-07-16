Sir Peter Jackson comes out swinging after Shelly Bay damages threat

Developer Ian Cassels may seek damages from film-maker Sir Peter Jackson, who has been a vocal and litigious opponent of the Shelly Bay development.

Developer Ian Cassels’ talk of seeking damages from Sir Peter Jackson has been met with a bellicose, bring it on.

Cassels wants to turn the Miramar peninsula site into a $500 million development, which he says will better the city and previous iwi owners of the land. The film maker sees it quite differently.

Cassels confirmed to Stuff that he had sought legal advice, and he was specifically looking at seeking damages from Jackson for the considerable legal cost ongoing legal battles had cost him, and Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust (PNBST) – the agents for Wellington iwi Tarankai Whanui, which sold land there to Cassels.

“You need to bear in mind, at the initial stages [Jackson] was quite shadowy and hard to be identified.

“So it is a progressive exposure of the process, which so far leads us to believe [the opposition] is heavily funded and organised by Sir Peter.”

Jackson on Wednesday night emailed Stuff saying, until he was sued by Cassels, he could not comment on specifics other than to say the developer was spinning the spat as a Cassels vs Jackson feud.

“Mr Cassels is showing great disrespect to the various groups opposed to his development who have every right to express their opinion.”

Jackson alleged Cassels was trying to misdirect, to avoid the spotlight being turned on Shelly Bay “and the spectre of awkward questions being raised”, and attempting to portray the issue as a simple difference of opinion.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Sir Peter Jackson at Shelly Bay as Andy Foster launched his successful Wellington Mayoral campaign there.

“Whilst everyone is entitled to express their opinion - opinions can also hide and obscure the truth,” Jackson said. “To arrive at the truth, we often need to resort to the law.

“Not one, but several legal challenges in regard to Shelly Bay are underway. My opinion vs Mr Cassels' opinion is irrelevant. No amount of threats against me can change the need for a hearing by those who have been wronged and who seek justice,” Jackson said.

But Cassels, director of The Wellington Company, said his lawyers had told him he had a strong case to seek damages.

“The consequence of continual and uncreative obstruction to what we are trying to do, which we can only see as being positive for the city and PNBST, is there is a cost, and the cost at some point needs to be addressed.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Shelly Bay, where the $500 million development is planned.

Cassels alleged that, on top of Jackson's well-known public campaign against the development, he was quietly behind other groups opposing it.

Other opponents to the development include Mau Whenua, a group set up from Taranaki Whanui members opposing the sale of Māori land at the site, and which has mounted legal challenges against it.

Business group Enterprise Miramar also opposed the development and challenged the original resource consent. It’s first challenge was overturned by independent commissioners, but the group has since launched a second appeal to the High Court.

Meanwhile, Jackson and his partner Dame Fran Walsh fronted their own opposition in sending a legal letter to Wellington City Council, threatening High Court action if councillors did not – as pledged before the election – vote again urgently on selling and leasing land to developers.

Cassels on Wednesday said the sale of the Māori land at the site – essentially the bulk of what was needed for the development – would never be overturned by courts.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Ian Cassels, of The Wellington Company, is looking at seeking damages from Sir Peter Jackson.

“We have been through a case, we won it. We have to ask ourselves, we have been nice here. We should now be organising ourselves for the damages this has caused us [Cassels’ The Wellington Company and PNBST] jointly.”

He and PNBST had been forced to “spend hugely” on the ongoing legal battles.

“There’s a constructive party and a destructive party and the destructive party does not deserve to be able to do what they do and obstruct and destroy what we are trying to do.”