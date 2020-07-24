Capital developers, resident groups at odds over new housing policy

You don't have to hold an open home, but here's how to prepare if you do.

Wellington property developers and residents' groups are at odds over a new policy which will make it easier to construct high-density housing in urban areas.

On Thursday, the Government announced a policy which would stop councils in cities including Wellington from setting height limits for developments less than six storeys.

Its intention is to increase development in urban areas close to public transport, and its introduction will remove the requirement for developers to provide car parks in urban areas with more than 10,000 people.

The National Policy Statement on Urban Development will direct councils in five high-growth centres – Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, and Christchurch – to “free up planning rules while focusing on well-functioning neighbourhoods and communities”, Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff A new policy will scrap district plan requirements for developers to provide car parks when building in urban areas of more than 10,000 people.

READ MORE:

* Government moves to end minimum carpark requirements and remove low height-limits in bid to increase dense housing

* Wellington Report 2019: Smaller and taller - How to house a growing population

* Hopes anti-NIMBY announcement will help 'awful' process of building more houses in Wellington



While it includes provisions to ensure urban wetlands and streams are not lost, and supports the Government’s carbon emission reduction goal, not all are happy at the changes.

Wellington Civic Trust member Clive Anstey said the policy sounded “outrageous”.

“Just on the face of it, what’s proposed would have very adverse effects for neighbours, streets, public space ... with more cars on the street,” he said.

While there would likely be benefits for the growing population and the environment, Anstey said there would likely be adverse effects for existing tenants.

He was supportive of the “huge” amounts of people living in CBD apartments in Wellington, and that figure growing, but said the issue of development was complicated.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford says poor quality and restrictive planning has historically stopped New Zealand’s cities from growing up, and out.

Encroachment on public and green space was an issue, and concerns needed to be offset by protecting those spaces. “Public space ... is under assault all the time.”

But well-known capital developer Ian Cassels, from The Wellington Company, said the policy sounded like a great idea.

“[If it] does materially affect [existing residents], that’s paramount; but up to a point. The other right is the right for a city to thrive and do well ... the right to make its commission better.”

Cassels felt the Government had got the balance correct, and said it was vitally important work continued on making available high-performance housing stock. “[We have been] crawling over broken glass to improve our housing.”

The country’s existing ageing infrastructure – “spread out over the place” – meant the Government had been unable to manage it properly, he said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Developer Ian Cassels, from The Wellington Company, says the policy will help attract people to the city.

People enjoyed living in apartments, having a city as their living room, and being able to walk around without a car, Cassels said. “I entirely go along with the intention behind [the] idea ... the more we have people living in well-organised compact communities, the better.”

The policy would be better for wealth creation and attracting people to the city, he said.

Inner City Wellington committee member Shona Butterfield said it was important that with suburbs like Te Aro, the issue of population density was considered.

Butterfield said having more people living in Te Aro would force authorities to consider whether there were adequate services in place, for example earthquake evacuation routes, fire escapes and wastewater services.

Monique Ford/Stuff Iona Pannett, city councillor, says more housing should not mean a loss of existing amenity areas or heritage spaces.

Wellington city councillor Iona Pannett, who holds the council’s associate urban development portfolio, said the scrapping of the car parks requirement was news to be celebrated.

However, Pannett had concerns about the lack of mentions in the document about climate change, earthquake resilience and sea level rise.

More housing would require greater infrastructure investment, and care needed to be taken in retaining existing amenities and heritage spaces, she said.