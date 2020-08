Traffic is building up on SH2 near Wellington

Drivers in Wellington are being told to expect significant delays on Hutt Road after a crash south of the Ngauranga interchange.

A crash just after 5pm blocked the right northbound lane just north of the Hutt northbound on-ramp.

The crash was quickly cleared and the lane re-opened before 5:30pm, but delays are continuing to build-up congestion on the road, as northbound delays are south of the interchange.