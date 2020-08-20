'Time is running out': Kapiti mayor, local hapū ask Crown to step in and protect ancestral airport land

Kapiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan is backing a small group of whānau from Ngāti Puketapu hapū asking the Crown to return their ancestral land which has been developed into the Kapiti Airport.

Kapiti Airport was built on borrowed land. Now, its original owners are asking for it back.

The land was taken from Ngāti Puketapu hapū by the Government in 1939 under the Public Works Act for defence purposes during the war. Instead of returning it, the land was privately sold.

“[The] Government should take all the necessary steps for the land to be returned,” Kapiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan told Te Ao Māori News.

The issue is moving through the Waitangi Tribunal process, but the Crown has the ability to step in.

Takiri Cotterill of Ngāti Puketapu said there is a unique opportunity for the Crown to purchase the land and landbank it for the Treaty claims. Her grandmother was one of the original landowners.

Cotterill, whose family has been living in Paraparaumu for nine generations, told Te Ao Māori News she feels time is running out for the right decisions to be made and for justice to be served.

“The worst thing for me would be if my grandchildren could not look upon their ancestral land – as they can now but only hold a deep grievance that their lands were sold off for transitory profit of people who don’t even live here,” Cotterill said in a statement.