Wellington barbershop owner may not be able to cut hair again after serious motorcycle crash

Danny Meadows motorcycle was struck by a car on Saturday, leaving him with serious injuries.

A popular Wellington barber and young father-of-two has been left with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash, which could potentially impact his career.

Owner of Fresh Barbershop on Taranaki St, Danny Meadows, was hit off his motorbike by a car on Saturday morning, on Hutt Rd, near the intersection of Onslow Rd, while on his way to work.

Meadows, who has been in the hair industry for over 20 years, sustained serious injuries, including a brain bleed, cracked rib, exposed fracture in the tibia and fibula, gravel rash and extensive damage to his right hand.

A police spokeswoman said an investigation into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Meadows’ wife, Kathryn, said his most concerning injuries are his sight, as he currently has double-vision, and damage to his legs and hands.

“He would usually stand from 8am-6pm, working six or seven days a week.

“He is worried about his hand, if he doesn’t come right, along with his sight, he won’t be able to continue what he’s doing ... it’s all he’s ever done his whole life, he wouldn’t know what to do with his life,” said Kathryn.

Meadows has been cutting hair since he was 16-years-old.

Supplied/Stuff The future of Meadows' career is unclear given the nature of his injuries.

His two children, Winter, 4, and Carter, 9, are struggling with not being able to visit their dad, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Meadows required surgery to insert a metal rod into his leg, as well as plastic surgery to close the wound by taking half his abdominal muscles and a skin graft from his thigh.

Meadows might require up to six months off work from the business he has owned and operated for five years.

Only recently did he purchase a bigger space to move the barbershop into.

Supplied/Stuff Meadows and his wife Kathryn on their wedding day with their children, Carter, 9, and Winter, 5.

Kathryn said she was surprised by the amount of money raised for her family, after a Givealittle page was set up by a family friend.

More than $13,300 has been raised in less than two days.

The Givealittle page said the prospect of Meadows not being able to work for up to six months is daunting for the young family, who are having to cover rent and expenses of the current shop, mortgage on the new shop and house, as well as day-to-day living expenses.

Supplied/Stuff Meadows barbering his son's hair, Carter, while holding his daughter, Winter.

“It took some convincing (to get the page started) and I think you always worry no one will show up for you, like when you host an event and are scared no one will come, but knowing who my husband is as a person and how many genuine connections he’s made through his career, I can understand how the amount has got so high so quickly.

“He’s always busy helping someone in need so it’s nice to see those people helping him now that they are in a position to and strangers and clients sharing well wishes,” Kathryn said.