Person dies after 'serious incident' at central Wellington gym

Synergy Health and Fitness Club on The Terrace in Wellington is closed following a death at the club.

A person has died after a “serious incident” in a pool at a central city gym on Monday.

Police, fire and ambulance attended the incident at Synergy Health & Fitness Club on The Terrace about 7.30am.

A police spokeswoman said there was no indication of any suspicious circumstances in relation to the death but would not comment further.

In a social media post, Synergy said the gym is closed for the day due to a serious incident in the pool involving a staff member.

“We are closed for the rest of the day to support our other staff members. We will update you all further when we can.”

The gym declined to comment to Stuff.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said the patient was taken to hospital in critical condition.