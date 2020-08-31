Paddle boarder rescued before being swept into Cook Strait

Relieved paddle boarder Rebecca Andrews is returned to shore near Moa Point by the Wellington Airport rescue boat.

Wellington's wind can be ferocious, paddle boarder Rebecca Andrews learnt as she was caught in a staunch northerly heading towards the path of the Cook Strait ferries.

MetService recorded northerly gusts of 72kmh at Wellington Airport between 11am and 1pm on Monday.

It was around this time that Andrews – who had just returned to live in Wellington from Auckland – decided to try her paddle board out for the first time in the capital, on South Coast beach Lyall Bay.

But soon she found herself being carried by the wind, past the surfers, past the end of the runway. She tried reaching for the rocks off Moa Point, but was pushed “towards the ferry path”.

“I know I was going to be okay but there were a few touch and go moments,” she said.

The saviour was a Wellington Airport rescue boat, which plucked her and her board from the water and brought her back to dry land, where she happily admitted: “I made a bad judgement.”

“It didn’t quite go to plan,” she said.