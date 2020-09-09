Multi-car crash causing major traffic delays in Wellington

Three vehicles were invovled in a crash on Wednesday morning. (file photo).

A multi-car crash on State Highway 2 near Petone is causing major delays for traffic into Wellington.

Two cars and a ute were involved in a collision near the Petone offramp.

Traffic continued to flow slowly past the crash site, with the three vehicles blocking an area on the left lane.

As of 8:40am, NZTA reported the crash had been cleared but there were still major delays on SH2 back to the Dowse and along the Petone Esplanade.

Police and ambulance both attended the scene.

Everyone involved in the crash was assessed by ambulance staff and no injuries were reported, a Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said.