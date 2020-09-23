Video released of random Wellington kidnapping as police continue search for offenders

CCTV footage of a random kidnapping incident has been released in a bid to help police find the offenders.

On August 25, a couple was sitting in a parked car on Shelly Bay Rd, Wellington, around 8pm, when a car pulled up and forced the male into the back of a dark-coloured sedan.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Wescott said the two offenders, both male, were not known to the couple.

“The victim's partner left the area in a black BMW hatchback and headed towards Kilbirnie where she was followed by the sedan,” he said.

Supplied Shelly Bay kidnapping victim runs for help after escaping.

The video footage shows the BMW turn into a carpark area on Rongotai Road between the KFC and Mobil, and then stop.

The sedan can be seen parking behind the BMW where one of the two men gets out and approaches the BMW.

The moment the car stops, the victim escapes, and can be seen in the footage sprinting across the road towards PAK'nSAVE on Onepu Road.

“While the victim and his partner were not physically harmed, the incident was extremely traumatic for them. Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the community.”

Detective Sergeant Wescott is calling on witnesses who remember seeing the two vehicles in the vicinity of Shelly Bay Road, Miramar Avenue, Cobham Drive, Troy Street, Rongotai Road, Evans Bay Parade and Onepu Road between 8pm and 8.45pm or has dash camera or CCTV footage that may have captured them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police via 105 and quote file number 200825/5640.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.