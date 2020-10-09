The $15k car park: Wellington's costliest parking spots revealed

People submitting on Wellington City Council parking policy decided to Zoom their submission from two parks they were occupying in the street outside.

One parking space in central Wellington generated more than $15,000 in fines and fees last year, but some say an over-reliance on on-street parking is holding the city back.

Bay 3828 on Wakefield St has been revealed as the city’s biggest money spinner, generating $15,760 in parking charges and fines during the 2018/19 financial year.

One area of Wakefield St accounted for the four top spots on the list, all generating over $14,000, with a car park on nearby Willeston St rounding out the top five, according to data acquired by Stuff under the Official Information Act.

In total, Wellington City Council made $21 million through parking charges and another $8 million from fines.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Parking bay 3828 is the top revenue-generating parking spot in Wellington.

Parking revenue accounted for just over 6 per cent of the council’s almost half a billion dollars of annual revenue.

Debate over the future of inner-city parking has raged in recent weeks.

A proposal under the council’s new parking policy would result in increasing hourly rate charges for vehicles parked longer than two hours.

Existing two-hour parking limits would be removed, with rising hourly rates designed to increase turnover and free up parking spaces.

The idea appears to have the backing of Wellingtonians. Sixty-seven per cent of public submissions supported demand-based pricing.

Wellington needs to find a way to incentivise off-street parking and free up space on inner-city roads, Chamber of Commerce chief executive John Milford said.

Rosa Woods/Stuff Wellington Chamber of Commerce CEO John Milford think the city needs to incentivise more off-street parking garages.

“We need to recognise that our roads do not accommodate other modes. Parking on street is a challenge given the width of the streets,” he said.

The council had made a major mistake by selling many parking garages to private companies.

“If the council had retained them it would have given them the flexibility to alter prices, to incentivise using them for the short term and penalise for the long terms. For hospitality and retail, you could have up to three hours parking at a nominal rate. After four hours, it should go up considerably,” he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Parking fines and charges earned more than $21 million for the council last year.

As it stands now, inner-city parking garages can cost around $24 for three hours, while on-street parking is around half that price.

Micro mobility expert Oliver Bruce said excessive on-street parking was holding the city back from adopting new modes of transport.

“Councils need to quickly and cheaply reallocate street space towards safe cycleways. You don't even need many. Two or three continuous cycleways could completely unlock downtown,” he said.

Bruce argued the council should be using parking fees as a tool for behavioural change, rather than generating review.

“You could unlock a third of people who say they want to cycle but don't feel safe, for a fraction of the council budget,” he said.

Milford disagreed, saying less revenue could mean spending cuts the council couldn’t afford right now.