'We needed to sell land to survive': Wellington iwi bares soul to council

Shelly Bay, on Miramar peninsula in Wellington, has caused all manner of strife as developers push to turn it into a $500m development.

Last-gasps for and against Wellington's controversial Shelly Bay development have been fired off ahead of a crucial vote.

Wellington City Council will vote on November 11 on whether to sell and lease public land at Shelly Bay on Miramar Peninsula to make way for a $500 million development by developer Ian Cassels.

Stuff has obtained a series of letters for and against the development. One comes from Wellington iwi Taranaki Whānui – which bought the bulk of the land at Shelly Bay before quietly selling it at a loss to Cassels – explaining why the deal should go through and opening up about the dire financial situation that led to the iwi land sale.

But Mau Whenua, made up of Taranaki Whānui members and others, wrote to Justice Minster Andrew Little asking for an investigation into the council, arguing there was allegedly “manipulation by some management personnel to affect outcomes that favoured” the developer.

A separate letter from Mau Whenua to Wellington City councillors claimed the council had an “obvious bias” in favour of Cassels, that it had denied the public sufficient input, and “behaved in ways that have brought the reputation of Wellington City Council into disrepute”.

It called for a public review into the council.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The scene where the $500 million development is planned.

On October 30, Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust (PNBST), which manages the Treaty of Waitangi settlement for Taranaki Whānui, wrote its own letter to councillors.

Trust chairman John Coffey said “many would argue about the merits” of the financial benefits around selling three parcels of land to Cassels but said there was nobody else then willing to work with the trust.

The iwi was in dire financial straits by the end of 2016 and “we could see we would need to sell the land to survive, as we were in a position where we had current liabilities in excess of current assets”, Coffey said.

Dominion-Post Developer Ian Cassels wants to turn the former Air Force base at Shelly Bay into a $500 million development.

In the years since, the trust and Cassels had worked together on other projects, such as developments in Petone, Newtown, and Wainuiomata, that had seen the trust gain financially. In Petone and Newtown, the trust exercised its first right to buy the land under its Treaty of Waitangi settlement before selling it to Cassels at a profit.

Taranaki Whanui members were also able to buy property at each development at favourable rates.

The partnership with Cassels’ The Wellington Company meant the trust’s net assets had grown from $15.1m to $42.7m.

Councillor Jill Day, who has the Māori partnerships portfolio, supported plans for Shelly Bay, which she said would “deliver for [Taranaki Whānui] uri (descendents) for generations to come”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Developer Ian Cassels has been accused of wielding too much influence with Wellington City Council.

“We should respect the decisions of mana whenua about the future for Shelly Bay, if we don’t, we risk creating a fresh Treaty grievance against the council.”

Coffey has been approached to explain how the trust – which no longer owns land at Shelly Bay – stood to benefit there specifically.

Cassels, who in July said iwi stood to gain at Shelly Bay by being able to buy about 10 businesses there, was asked to respond to claims he had too much influence within council.

“It is not for us to comment on issues that are internal to PNBST except that we deal with their elected representatives and our relationship has been constructive and beneficial to their wider membership,” he said.

“The Shelly Bay project, when put in perspective, is well considered and addresses the needs of our city - it has been achieved properly and it has thoroughly answered a barrage of suggestions that have proven to be mostly about other issues.”

The council refused to comment.