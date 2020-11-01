In pictures: Phat black cat on back at capital tat meet

13:45, Nov 01 2020
Jess Brown of Palmerston North has her ornamental tattoo shaded by artist Sam Carter.
KEVIN STENT/STUFF
Jess Brown of Palmerston North has her ornamental tattoo shaded by artist Sam Carter.

Human menagerie Jess Brown has an owl on her thigh, a fox on her calf, a lion on her side, and spent seven hours on Saturday getting a panther on her back.

Peta Rimene of Masterton gets a bloody Virgin Mary inked on his arm by Mt Maunganui artist Norton Hollows.
KEVIN STENT/STUFF
Peta Rimene of Masterton gets a bloody Virgin Mary inked on his arm by Mt Maunganui artist Norton Hollows.

She was one of the many who flocked to the Wellington Tattoo Convention at the Old Dominion Museum behind the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park during the weekend.

More than 90 tattooists from around New Zealand gathered on Saturday and Sunday for the convention.

Adriana Patino of Wellington has an indigenous Columbian woman inked on her shoulder by artist Carla Acacio.
KEVIN STENT/STUFF
Adriana Patino of Wellington has an indigenous Columbian woman inked on her shoulder by artist Carla Acacio.

Brown spent seven hours on Saturday getting shading on a black panther on her back.

The tattoo represented strength and “girl power”.

The Wellington Tattoo Convention, Old Dominion Building, Wellington. More than 90 tattoo artists were constantly booked throughout the weekend.
KEVIN STENT/STUFF
The Wellington Tattoo Convention, Old Dominion Building, Wellington. More than 90 tattoo artists were constantly booked throughout the weekend.

She had also had a lion on her side – representing her Leo star sign – as well as a fox on her calf and owl on her thigh.

All were done by Hawke’s Bay tatoo artist Sam Carter.

Stuff