In pictures: Phat black cat on back at capital tat meet
Human menagerie Jess Brown has an owl on her thigh, a fox on her calf, a lion on her side, and spent seven hours on Saturday getting a panther on her back.
She was one of the many who flocked to the Wellington Tattoo Convention at the Old Dominion Museum behind the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park during the weekend.
More than 90 tattooists from around New Zealand gathered on Saturday and Sunday for the convention.
Brown spent seven hours on Saturday getting shading on a black panther on her back.
The tattoo represented strength and “girl power”.
She had also had a lion on her side – representing her Leo star sign – as well as a fox on her calf and owl on her thigh.
All were done by Hawke’s Bay tatoo artist Sam Carter.
