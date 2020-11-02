Rolling power outages force Cuba St, Wellington, cafes to close

Cafes up and down Cuba Street in central Wellington have been forced to close, thanks to rolling power outages that have now lasted 24 hours.

Espressoholic owner Bhupinder Singh said he had lost up to $6000 worth of stock due to the outages, which affected the chillers. Entire cakes had to be thrown in the bin.

Wellington Electricity confirmed the first of the outages was on Sunday afternoon and 407 customers were affected. Sections of Cuba, Vivian, Ghuznee, and Marion streets were hit.

The number of outages was reduced to 15 by Sunday night, but nothing further could be done as electrical workers could not enter buildings.

READ MORE:

* Two power outages in Wellington CBD might have been caused by contractors

* Christmas dinner on hold: Power still out in parts of Auckland after wild weather

* Busy inner-city Wellington streets left in the dark for months



On Monday, 407 properties were cut again off but, again, this was reduced to 15. Workers expected to have the problem fixed by 4pm.

At Scopa on Cuba St, workers said the power went off about 2.45pm on Sunday and remained off for about six hours. It was up and running on Monday.

But nearby, Espressoholic, Best Ugly Bagels, Slow Boat Records, and various other businesses had given up and closed by Monday afternoon.

Wellington Electricity said the issue was caused by a cable fault.