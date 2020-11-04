Heat turns up as Wellington council nears Shelly Bay vote

Shelly Bay, on Miramar peninsula in Wellington, has caused all manner of strife as developers push to turn it into a $500m development.

The heat is turning up on Shelly Bay, with Wellington mayor Andy Foster still trying to figure out just who the council is voting on doing business with there.

Wellington city councillors arrived to a Wednesday morning meeting to be greeted by a group handing out flyers imploring them not to sell and lease council land at the Miramar peninsula site to developer Ian Cassels, who plans a $500 million development.

Councillors have also been invited to a meeting with film-making couple Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh, who are passionate opponents of the development, on Thursday night. Foster, as well as councillors Fleur Fitzsimons, Iona Pannett, Simon Woolf, Sean Rush and Teri O’Neill have confirmed they will attend.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington mayor Andy Foster announced his mayoral run at Shelly Bay in 2019.

Foster, a longtime thorn in the side of the development, announced his mayoral run in 2019 at Shelly Bay with Jackson there in support.

Foster said he was also trying to get a meeting with Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust (PNBST) chairman John Coffey, who recently wrote to the council imploring it to sell and lease the land there.

The trust bought the lion’s share of Shelly Bay land on behalf of Wellington iwi Taranaki Whānui, then sold it to Cassels in a sale that is being disputed in court. This land is separate from the council land that is being voted on next week.

Cassels has previously confirmed the trust was no longer directly involved in the development but said the iwi would be offered the first chance to buy about 10 businesses there when they were built.

Foster said he had numerous things to talk to Coffey about, including clarifying just what the iwi involvement at Shelly Bay was.

He confirmed council chief executive Barbara McKerrow had advised councillors that the meeting with Jackson and Walsh was OK to attend as long as it was about listening to opinions rather than saying anything that could jeopardise court cases.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Student Hannah Higgison, left, hands Wellington city councillor Teri O'Neill a flyer opposing the sale and lease of council land at Shelly Bay.

Meanwhile, councillors arriving to a Wednesday morning meeting were greeted by a group of people aged in their 20s handing out flyers urging them not to sell and lease council land at Shelly Bay.

It was “maddening to watch a council in 2020 talking about giving public land to a rich developer to build houses for other already rich people” when young people were faced with “crushingly expensive housing”, the flyer said.

“Wellington needs more housing, the Labour Party councillors say. But we don’t need more of that kind of housing: expensive housing for the rich.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Developer Ian Cassels previously confirmed that iwi stood to gain by buying Shelly Bay properties off him.

“This is a mockery of the real and desperate need for housing that many of us face. How dare you use the tragedy of the housing crisis to justify giving public land and subsidies to rich people’s housing?”

It goes on to question the idea that selling the land was supporting mana whenua, which remained “deeply divided” on the earlier sale of Māori land at Shelly Bay. A court case is currently pending to reverse that sale.

“Why would you make decisions pre-empting this court challenge and claim to be supporting iwi?” the flyer asked.

“Why would you stop them making their own, vastly less selfish plans for Shelly Bay, such as the national heritage park proposal?”

It alleged Cassels’ partnership with iwi was “cosmetic”.

Councillor Jill Day, who has the Māori partnerships portfolio, last week said she supported plans for Shelly Bay, which she said would “deliver for [Taranaki Whānui] uri (descendants) for generations to come”.

“We should respect the decisions of mana whenua about the future for Shelly Bay; if we don’t, we risk creating a fresh Treaty grievance against the council.”