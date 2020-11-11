Activist Valerie Morse barred from talking at Shelly Bay meeting

Shelly Bay, on Miramar peninsula in Wellington, has caused all manner of strife as developers push to turn it into a $500m development.

One of Wellington's most famous activists has been barred from expressing her views to council about the Shelly Bay development, while the developer has made an 11th-hour plea to councillors to vote 'yes'.

Wellington City Councillors meet on Wednesday afternoon to decide whether to sell and lease 0.9 hectares of waterfront land at Shelly Bay, Miramar, to allow a $500 million development to proceed as planned.

Developer Ian Cassels already owns the bulk of the land at the bay. The development has long been touted as a joint project between him and Wellington iwi Taranaki Whānui.

But repeated attempts by Stuff to find out how iwi remain involved – other than having the option of eventually buying back about 10 businesses from Cassels – have been rebuffed.

If council votes for the land deal, the land will be sold and leased to a yet-to-be-identified entity chosen by Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust (representing Taranaki Whānui) and Cassels' The Wellington Company.

While Cassels has apologised for not being able to make the Wednesday meeting, an email to activist Valerie Morse shows she has been barred from presenting to council. There were so many people wanting to submit that it would have taken “nearly five hours” for everyone, a council staffer said.

The current run sheet for Wednesday afternoon has three hours and 35 minutes of public submissions.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Veteran activist Valerie Morse has been told she cannot submit to council about the Shelly Bay development.

The council email to Morse confirmed it was Foster, as chair of the meeting, who declined her request to submit.

“[Foster] has decided on the list of public participants who will cover a cross representation of opinions,” an email from council staff said.

It said she could still pass on information to council, which would be shared with councillors.

Morse on Wednesday said she was part of a group supporting Mau Whenua, who opposed the sale and lease of council land to Cassels and argue iwi land there – most of the inland bay – was sold to him without Taranaki Whānui members’ approval. That land deal is currently before the High Court.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Developer Ian Cassels has made a last minute plea to councillors to vote yes.

The group last week handed out flyers to arriving councillors laying out their reasons for opposition.

Morse, a veteran protester and activist, last week had a postcard she wanted to present to Foster, signed by a number of other opponents. She was told this couldn’t happen, but she could likely submit to council.

It was only later she was told she was not able to. She believed the council should have extended the submissions time so all could submit.

Meanwhile, Stuff has obtained an email from Cassels to councillors sent at 7.42am on Wednesday seeking to a “proper decision today based on allowable evidence”.

FELIX DESMARAIS/Stuff Shelly Bay, a former Air Force base, pegged for a $500 million development.

“We have suffered from a range of allegations and misinformation which ought not to be in play.”

“We are not going to build Soviet buildings, there won’t be 350,000 truck movements, we are not involved in any dodgy legal stuff,” Cassels wrote.

He talked of his proud partnership with the settlement trust and said to “expect that to grow significantly in the coming years”.

“We are not on trial here. Because there are so few grounds for arguing against this development only flimsy false statements are offered. Demonisation is not an acceptable strategy,” he wrote.

“There will, no doubt, be more court cases, petitions, judicial reviews, [Official Information Act requests] and noise. Most good developments attract fierce opposition. Most great developments fare even worse.”