Formal complaint made by councillor against Wellington Mayor Andy Foster

Shelly Bay, on Miramar peninsula in Wellington, has caused all manner of strife as developers push to turn it into a $500m development.

A Wellington City councillor has laid a formal complaint about Mayor Andy Foster, who allegedly tried to share “defamatory” statements about a former staffer ahead of a council vote.

Councillor Jenny Condie tried to make the claims at a Wellington City Council meeting on Wednesday, ahead of a vote over whether to sell and lease council land at Shelly Bay to make way for a mega-development.

Monique Ford/Stuff Councillor Jenny Condie has laid a formal complaint against Mayor Andy Foster (File photo).

This was blocked by Foster, who said she would need 75 per cent of councillors to vote in favour of her making the statement. This vote failed but Condie was allowed to table her complaint.

Condie, in the tabled complaint obtained by Stuff, alleged Foster sent her a text message at 11.27am on Wednesday – two hours ahead of the meeting.

“We also spoke on the phone, and he asked again to drop by his office and said he had something to show me. I immediately went to see him,” Condie said in the complaint.

She said Foster had “hinted” at having information, not previously disclosed, and she believed this was what he wanted to share. This information, he allegedly told her, was significant and “he believed it would change my view about Shelly Bay Rd”.

Anna Fifield/Stuff Protesters at the Shelly Bay meeting on Wednesday

The narrowness of Shelly Bay Rd, the only route to the Miramar peninsula site, and its ability to handle the increased traffic flow the development would cause, has been a big sticking point for the Ian Cassels-led development.

Condie said Foster had told her he did not have permission to share with her the information that he did.

“When I read those notes they contained potentially defamatory allegations about the behaviour of [a former staff member],” the complaint read.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Mayor Andy Foster blocked Condie from making a statement.

“These allegations are similar to those which were heard in the High Court in 2018 and dismissed. I believe it is extremely unwise for the Mayor to unfairly besmirch the professional integrity and probity of a former council officer.

“The actions of Mayor Foster were improper in my view, and I am taking this opportunity to request that you investigate his actions.

“I believe that I am not the only councillor that Mayor Foster has shown this information to.”

She alleged asked Foster if he would make notes publicly available and to all councillors, but he indicated he would not do this.

“I disagreed with him during the meeting as I considered this was improper. This is particularly so given the over-riding public interest in all councillors making decisions based on the same [information].”

Foster refused to comment.

