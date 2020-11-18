Weta Digital human resources head retires amid investigation

Weta Digital have been working on the sequels to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar for some time.

The head of Weta Digital's human resources department has retired amid an investigation into workplace culture at the Miramar film empire.

Weta staff were told in an email on Wednesday that, after six years at Weta, Brendan Keys was retiring.

It was not clear in the email if the move was due to the investigation and Weta would not elaborate.

An acting head of HR had been appointed.

According to Keys' LinkedIn page he had been at Weta Digital since 2014.

His role, in the senior executive team, saw him sourcing and recruiting crew internationally. It says he was recently on the Government industrial relations working group.

Prior to Weta, he worked as a member of the executive for the police as general manager of human resources. The job involved liaising with Government agencies and reporting to Government ministers.

Weta Digital in September announced a Queen's Counsel was being brought in to carry out an independent review after allegations of sexual harassment there.

A statement issued by the company said the move was commissioned by the owners of Weta Digital.

The majority owners are film-makers Sir Peter Jackson, Dame Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens.

The review follows a string of sexual harassment allegations at the company, which prompted Workplace Relations Minister Andrew Little to call for an independent investigation.

An investigation is already under way at Weta Workshop, a separate but related company more closely tied to Sir Richard Taylor.

Working on fantastical scenes created at Weta Digital is many people's dream job but some say it soured.

It follows similar claims of bullying, sexual harassment and of a toxic culture, kicked off by a former Weta Workshop employee, Layna Lazar.

The Weta Workshop investigation is being handled by a human resources firm.

In a statement to Stuff last week, Weta Workshop said its investigation, by Hive Consulting, was nearing completion.